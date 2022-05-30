Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kent, the leading international integrated energy services partner, to mutually explore and design new frameworks for applying digital solutions across the energy industry.

The partnership will allow energy customers around the world to leverage both companies’ strengths to drive their digital transformation and sustainability objectives in innovative ways. Kent will utilize AVEVA’s platform to reinforce its position as a top global energy services firm with enhanced digital offerings. AVEVA will support Kent’s digital design and service offerings so its customers can tap into the power of advanced technologies to fuel their transformation journeys.

The collaboration unlocks new opportunities for innovation in digital asset delivery and unleashes the potential of EPC4.0 and digital twin solutions based on AI, big data, cloud, and immersive technologies. Customers can now tap into the combined strengths of AVEVA and Kent to implement novel and tailored digital solutions and gain comprehensive support across the full lifecycle of an asset. Together, the companies offer a data-centric approach, from speedy asset design to smart construction and unified operations.

Better awareness about the environmental impact of fossil fuels and a global mandate to achieve global net-zero goals have led to increased pressures on industrial enterprises to embrace environmental sustainability. Energy companies are adopting digital technologies to optimize the design, engineering and construction of new projects, increase operational efficiency and safety, and adopt green processes to reduce overall emissions. They are seeking cutting-edge solutions that can leverage data and apply advanced analytics to meet their sustainability objectives and execute capital projects effectively.

The AVEVA and Kent collaboration is well timed to help energy customers address their evolving sustainability targets. Both companies have a proven track record of successfully delivering innovative projects in the energy sector on a continuous basis. Kent has developed deep proficiency in industry processes and plays a key role in creating innovative solutions for efficient project execution, while AVEVA is the leading technology expert housing end-to-end lifecycle tools, platforms and expertise.

Commenting on the collaboration, Peter Herweck, CEO AVEVA, said, “AVEVA spotlights the value digital acceleration brings to industries. Our technology seamlessly delivers the data and insight enterprises need to empower the modern workforce. We help customers become more efficient and sustainable across the lifecycle from engineering to operations, and maximize asset, production and supply chain performance.

“We are excited to start this journey and contribute to shaping the future of our industry by delivering solutions for efficiency and sustainability. Our collaboration with industry leaders such as Kent will support owner operators to achieve sustainable, efficient, modern plants that are fit for purpose in the future.”

"Technology has become the bedrock of transformation in our industry and Kent's digital innovation capabilities have led us to the forefront of that change,” said Tush Doshi, Chief Operating Officer at Kent. “We look to disrupt this further alongside our like-minded partner AVEVA. This MoU creates room for an even stronger collaboration between two industry-leading companies, enabling Kent and AVEVA to be the ultimate digital solutions partner for clients across the globe."

-Ends-

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources.

Over 20,000 industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer smarter, operate better and create sustainable value. AVEVA’s secure industrial platform and applications empower businesses to not only optimize their own enterprises, but also improve collaboration with their extended ecosystem of customers, suppliers and partners.

Named by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of over 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers around the world. With operations around the globe, AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK and listed on the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 100. Learn more at www.aveva.com

Copyright © 2022 AVEVA Solutions Limited. All rights reserved. AVEVA Solutions Limited is owned by AVEVA Group plc. AVEVA, the AVEVA logos and AVEVA product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of AVEVA Group plc or its subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and other countries. Other brands and product- names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About Kent

Kent is a privately-owned international integrated energy services partner backed by Bluewater. Founded in 1919 as a small family business in Ireland, Kent is now a 12,000-strong client-centric global business. It delivers sustainable and innovative engineering services and project delivery solutions for the oil and gas, industrial, renewables and low carbon industries. Learn more at www.kentplc.com