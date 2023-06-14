Award-Winning TV Personality and Technology Expert, Katie Linendoll, Scheduled to Emcee

Dubai, UAE – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced José Andrés, Rana el Kaliouby, PhD, and Mark Pollock will be featured presenters at Avaya ENGAGE® 2023. Along with program emcee Katie Linendoll, a global technology consultant, these compelling speakers will inspire attendees to drive impactful change within their organizations recognizing that each individual, regardless of their role, can influence every customer experience. Hear these keynote sessions live at this year’s annual Avaya user conference held June 18-21 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts Orlando, Florida.

Hosted by Avaya and the International Avaya User Group (IAUG), Avaya ENGAGE 2023 will feature:

José Andrés: Internationally recognized chef, humanitarian, and restauranteur, Andrés is known for his groundbreaking, avant-garde cuisine served in his award-winning restaurants across the country. He will discuss how a culture of innovation and creativity not only leads to personal and organizational success, but also a better tomorrow for all. Andrés is a two-time recipient of the coveted title “100 Most Influential People” by Time Magazine.

Rana el Kaliouby, PhD: Egyptian-American scientist, entrepreneur, investor and an AI thought leader on a mission to humanize technology before it dehumanizes us. El Kaliouby is the Deputy CEO at Smart Eye and an executive fellow at the Harvard Business School where she teaches about AI and startups. Her bestselling memoir, Girl Decoded: A Scientist’s Quest to Reclaim Our Humanity by Bringing Emotional Intelligence to Technology follows her journey, growing up in the Middle East and moving to the United States to become an entrepreneur and Emotion AI pioneer.

Mark Pollock: Unbroken by blindness in 1998, Pollock became an adventure athlete competing in ultra-endurance races across deserts, mountains, and the polar ice caps including being the first blind person to race to the South Pole. Just over a decade later in a fall from a second story window, Pollock became paralyzed. Author of ‘Making It Happen’, Mark is the subject of the acclaimed documentaries' Blind Man Walking ’and ‘Unbreakable – The Mark Pollock Story’. He has been awarded honorary doctorates by The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and also from Queens University Belfast.

Katie Linendoll: is an Emmy Award-winning TV personality, consumer technology expert, and one of the leading women in the technology industry. She makes regular appearances as a contributor on TV in digital segments and series such as the TODAY Show, Rachael Ray, and The Weather Channel. Linendoll is this year’s Avaya ENGAGE emcee. She has been named a Silicon Valley Visionary and leads a faith-filled, active lifestyle while also devoting her time to select philanthropic causes in healthcare and with retired K9s and U.S. veterans.

Avaya ENGAGE serves as an epicenter where customers and partners convene who are shaping the future of communications technology.

”We believe that the future of customer experience is converged, and we are excited to share our visionary outlook at Avaya ENGAGE,” said Alan Masarek, Avaya CEO. “I invite all of you to join us this year to learn how we are empowering our customers and partners to create the best possible experiences.”

Avaya ENGAGE 2023 general session keynotes will be livestreamed, with replays available on Avaya.com. Register now to attend virtually.

