Saudi pharmaceutical powerhouse Avalon Pharma is expanding its beauty product line with an exclusive new collection by collaborating with AlUla Peregrina Trading, an innovative and science-backed expert of the natural ingredients of the Desert of Arabia, created by the Royal Commission of AlUla.

The range of skin and haircare products are made in Saudi and powered by the Desert of Arabia’s natural patented ingredients, sourced from the Peregrina tree.

Saudi Arabia: Avalon Pharmaceuticals, one of the fastest growing home-grown pharmaceutical companies in Saudi Arabia, has announced plans to join forces with AlUla Peregrina Trading Company (APTC) to create the first Saudi premium cosmetic and dermatologic products providing solutions grounded in science and the potency of natural patented AlUla Peregrina active ingredients.

Inspired by the powers of the arid and sizzling Desert of Arabia, this luxury skin and hair care journey will feature exclusive products made in Saudi designed to provide solutions grounded in science and the potency of natural ingredients. The partnership will feature premium formulations which offer both instant results and long-term skin and hair care benefits, with special emphasis on hydration, anti-aging and nourishment.

Mohamed Maher Alghannam, MD & CEO at Avalon Pharmaceuticals, said: “Our partnership with AlUla Peregrina Trading Company is an exciting development for Avalon Pharma’s cosmetic and dermatologic product line. This partnership is an excellent example of bringing together two best in class, made in Saudi companies, designed to offer our customers an even greater product offering and choice. This exclusive offering of products made in Saudi will provide the marketplace with a first-ever skin and haircare product line inspired by the Kingdom’s majestic desert.”

The product line of multiple skin and haircare formulas will utilize Virgin AlUla Peregrina Oil, and the groundbreaking Hydrolyzed AlUla Peregrina Extract, Lipophilic AlUla Peregrina Extract and Hydrolyzed AlUla Peregrina Paste Extract. These specially sourced extracts offer breakthrough anti-aging, skin protection, skin-lifting effects, hydration and more.

From the Harrat canyons, wadis and sandy Desert of Arabia, AlUla is home to fascinating archeological sites covering more than 200,000 years of human history, unique ecological systems, and wild landscapes. AlUla Peregrina Trading Company, 100 percent owned by the Royal Commission for AlUla, supports the AlUla Peregrina supply chain by actively promoting a social development and circular economy model. The company and its products are named for the Peregrina tree, a native to the Desert of Arabia, its oil acting as an essential element of nature and heritage in the AlUla region.

Peregrina oil dates to ancient Egypt, the Hellenistic and Roman periods, and to the Abassid times of the Middle Ages. The oil was renowned for preserving and enhancing fragrances. Peregrina oil, once referred to as ‘ban oil’, was a crucial ingredient in the most expensive, complex, sought-after perfumes.

Abobakar Alanazi, CEO and deputy Chairman of APTC said: “AlUla Peregrina Trading Company is thrilled to collaborate with Avalon Pharma on this wonderful new product line. Our trademark AlUla Peregrina ingredients expertise will pair excellently with Avalon Pharma’s knowhow in the cosmeceutical industry, ensuring that this first-ever Saudi collection and its range of benefits is fully received by consumers.”

The patented formulas which will emerge from the collaboration between Avalon Pharma and APTC will undergo a few month formulation, tests and assessment process, in the leadup to the product line’s release.

The collaboration between Avalon Pharma and AlUla follows Avalon Pharma’s recent approval by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to issue an initial public offering of six million shares, or 30% of its capital, on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Avalon Pharma is best known for its wide-ranging products which include cosmeceuticals, oral hygiene products, sanitizers and herbal medicine. The company produces a broad portfolio of merchandise with plans to add increased stock to its portfolio.

About Avalon Pharma

Avalon Pharma is a privately held, Saudi Arabian Pharmaceuticals company working towards the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through its commitment to local manufacturing, excellence and development of human resources. Avalon Pharma’ journey began 25 years ago in Riyadh, when a group of friends envisioned creating a consumer healthcare company that would make a significant impact in the industry. In keeping with their plans, the company was first established as the Middle East Factory for Chemical Products in 1998. It then evolved into (Avalon Pharma), with various sub-brands beneath it. They began by focusing on hospital products, such as ultrasound gels and K Jelly, and started producing these items locally. The first muscle pain relief cream branded as Avalon Muscle Pain Relief Cream was launched into the market.

As the team identified new opportunities in the market, they expanded their offerings by adding products like Salinose (nasal spray) and Avalon Hand Cream. In 2002, the company established MEDICO and commenced distribution operations. Recognizing the growing demand for cosmetic products, they ventured into the realm of semi-solids, an area with less complexity. In 2003, Avalon Pharma obtained a Ministry of Health License to manufacture healthcare herbal products. The company started exporting to select GCC countries in 2004. In 2006, Avalon Pharma was renamed as the Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company Ltd and a Ministry of Health License to manufacture medicines was subsequently obtained. By 2006, Avalon Pharma had begun producing semi-solid pharmaceutical products, marking a significant milestone in the company's development.

Today, Avalon Pharma has achieved significant milestones; it specializes in manufacturing prescription medications, general health products, and personal care items. It is a market leader in various other product categories and is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia among other accomplishments.

Throughout its 25-year journey, Avalon Pharma has continued to grow, adapt, and innovate, always looking for new opportunities and ways to better serve their customers. As they move forward, they remain committed to upholding their values and maintaining a strong focus on quality, innovation, and local talent development.

About AlUla Peregrina Trading

AlUla Peregrina Trading has been established in 2021 as a collaboration between the Royal Commision of AlUla (Sole owner) and Afalula (French Agency for the development of AlUla). Its mission is to set up the 1st high-value supply chain from AlUla to cater for local and international cosmetics markets and beyond by nurturing the roots of the Desert of Arabia into exceptional natural ingredients. APTC has focused its initial research on the Moringa Peregrina, a natural asset from the Desert of Arabia, developing patented ingredients (Oil, Extracts) that are sourced with complete traceability, transformed in AlUla and commercialized globally. The sustainable supply Chain has been certified ‘Responsibly Sourced’ by the Union for Ethical Bio Trade (UEBT) and the laboratory is ISO9001 rewarding the company’s efforts to enforce international standards.

APTC’s vision, beyond the development of the science-backed actives, is to develop the Peregrina as a socio economic asset of AlUla (Direct Farmers sourcing, 90% local employees).

For more press information or to request an interview, please contact:

Reem Al Tajer | Steven Pradia

ASDA’A BCW

reem.tajer@bcw-global.com | steven.pradia@bcw-global.com