Riyadh, KSA: Avalon Pharmaceuticals, one of the fastest growing home-grown pharmaceutical companies in Saudi Arabia, has announced plans to partner with regional leader City Pharmacy.

Originating in Saudi Arabia, Avalon Pharmaceuticals has a storied 25-year history within the Kingdom, marked by its pursuit of excellence in the health, beauty and prescription medicine sectors. Avalon has plans to initiate several key partnerships across the industry and will begin this new phase by forming a strategic partnership with City Pharmacy. The partnership will allow Avalon to widen its reach across the GCC by offering Avalon’s products to City Pharmacy’s retail locations across the UAE. Avalon has recently announced plans for several new international partnerships which introduce a new strategy of acceleration, catalyzation and expansion.

Mohamed Maher Alghannam, Managing Director & CEO of Avalon Pharma, said: “We have found great success in the Kingdom and have set our sights on a multi-pronged international expansion plan. Partnering with City Pharmacy is a major step towards realizing our global ambitions. Our goal is to increase total exports from 10% to 30% by 2030. City Pharmacy has done extremely well in the UAE and is the ideal partner to introduce our products across the Emirates. We’ve recently opened a regional office in Dubai which will help make this partnership a major triumph for Avalon, City Pharmacy and our customer base.”

City Pharmacy, the largest pharmaceutical distributor in the UAE, has a rich history across the Emirates. Founded in 1967, City Pharmacy is the leading pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical equipment distributor in the UAE, distributing a wide range of products to consumers.

Beyond the UAE, Avalon has plans to further its plans of international expansion by targeting emerging markets such as Libya, Sudan, Uganda and Egypt with additional focus placed on exploring markets in North Africa and East Asia by championing the “Made in Saudi” tagline affixed to its products, a popular hallmark within key international markets.

Al Ghannam, also said: “We have made numerous strides in the UAE in recent years and our partnership with City Pharmacy will further these aims. Avalon Pharma has strengthened the global awareness of products ‘Made in Saudi’, offering new opportunities in the GCC and beyond. We are well-positioned to continue our expansion within the GCC and across several new markets.”

Avalon Pharma is best known for its wide-ranging products which include cosmeceuticals, oral hygiene products, sanitizers, and herbal medicine. The company produces a broad portfolio of merchandise with plans to add increased stock to its portfolio.

About Avalon Pharma

Avalon Pharma is a privately held, Saudi Arabian Pharmaceuticals company working towards the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through its commitment to local manufacturing, excellence and development of human resources. Avalon Pharma’ journey began 25 years ago in Riyadh, when a group of friends envisioned creating a consumer healthcare company that would make a significant impact in the industry. In keeping with their plans, the company was first established as the Middle East Factory for Chemical Products in 1998. It then evolved into (Avalon Pharma), with various sub-brands beneath it. They began by focusing on hospital products, such as ultrasound gels and K Jelly, and started producing these items locally. The first muscle pain relief cream branded as Avalon Muscle Pain Relief Cream was launched into the market.

As the team identified new opportunities in the market, they expanded their offerings by adding products like Salinose (nasal spray) and Avalon Hand Cream. In 2002, the company established MEDICO and commenced distribution operations. Recognizing the growing demand for cosmetic products, they ventured into the realm of semi-solids, an area with less complexity. In 2003, Avalon Pharma obtained a Ministry of Health License to manufacture healthcare herbal products. The company started exporting to select GCC countries in 2004. In 2006, Avalon Pharma was renamed as the Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company Ltd and a Ministry of Health License to manufacture medicines was subsequently obtained. By 2006, Avalon Pharma had begun producing semi-solid pharmaceutical products, marking a significant milestone in the company's development.

Today, Avalon Pharma has achieved significant milestones; it specializes in manufacturing prescription medications, general health products, and personal care items. It is a market leader in various other product categories and is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia among other accomplishments.

Throughout its 25-year journey, Avalon Pharma has continued to grow, adapt, and innovate, always looking for new opportunities and ways to better serve their customers. As they move forward, they remain committed to upholding their values and maintaining a strong focus on quality, innovation, and local talent development.

About City Pharmacy

Established in 1967 by Dr. Abdulrahman Almahmeed, City Pharmacy Co. has dedicated itself to the advancement of pharmaceutical and healthcare services in the UAE.

Today, City Pharmacy Co. has proved beyond doubt that it has the resources, facilities, skills and vision necessary for the realization of this goal. With over 50 years of expertise, City Pharmacy Co. Group is first of its kind in the growth of pharmaceutical and medical services in the UAE. The City Pharmacy team of experts oversees every step in the company’s processes to ensure its consumers receive the best quality service. City Pharmacy Co. has consistently achieved remarkable growth and today ranks No.1 in the UAE’s market for pharmaceutical, medical and associated products and equipment.

For more press information or to request an interview, please contact:

Reem Al Tajer | Steven Pradia

ASDA’A BCW

reem.tajer@bcw-global.com | steven.pradia@bcw-global.com