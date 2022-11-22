Battista debuted with a dramatic demonstration of performance at Dubai Autodrome, celebrating a series of world records recently achieved in its final round of homologation: 0-60mph in 1.79s 0-100km/h in 1.86s 0-120mph in 4.49s 0-200km/h in 4.75s 100-0km/h in 31 metres – A world record for an electric car

Introduction to the region follows the successful expansion of the Italian luxury global retailer network to 27, with Adamas Motors LLC the local partner in the UAE and Bahrain

Handcrafting of Automobili Pininfarina’s pure-electric hyper GT at the Atelier in Cambiano, Italy, started in early 2022. First deliveries to customers worldwide are underway now

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Automobili Pininfarina, in collaboration with local retail partner Adamas Motors LLC, is continuing its GCC launch programme as the Battista pure-electric hyper GT makes its dynamic debut in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Battista showcased its unrivalled dynamic capabilities in the UAE with a dramatic demonstration of its acceleration and braking performance on track at Dubai Autodrome, as its record-breaking official figures have been confirmed for the first time.

The pure-electric Battista’s unique launch control technology contributes to Formula 1 car-beating acceleration, with 0-60mph achieved in 1.79s, 0-100km/h completed in 1.86s, 0-120mph executed in 4.49s and 0-200 km/h obliterated in just 4.75 seconds. A car as fast as Battista demands strong stopping power and official tests confirm Battista is the fastest braking EV in the world, completing 100-0 km/h in just 31 metres.

Battista’s performance credentials were recorded and verified at Nardò, in Italy, as part of its global test and development programme earlier this year. An exciting short film showcasing Battista’s unparalleled performance can be viewed here: [Link]

Paolo Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer said: “I am proud that our new electric hyper GT delivers on the promises we made when we set out or development plan. In Battista, we have achieved performance beyond our original, extreme targets.

“Perfectly optimized weight distribution and low centre of gravity are at the heart of this result. The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tyres proven over many thousands of test miles and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest accelerating road-legal car in the world.

“Battista’s incredible technical package includes a carbon ceramic brake system, helping the Italian hyper GT become the fastest braking electric car in the world. Our discerning clients here in the UAE have been overwhelmed by the Battista driving experience, which is as breathtaking as its award-winning design.”

Automobili Pininfarina’s expanded presence in the UAE forms part of a schedule of recent engagements for the brand, significant as the country pushes towards a future with cleaner transport solutions. The pure-electric Battista is the most powerful Italian car ever made with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque. The hyper GT has a homologated top speed of 350 km/h, a WLTP range of up to 476 km and is priced from €2.2 million plus local taxes.

Karl Hamer, Founder & CEO of Adamas Motors LLC, said: “Since our inception, Adamas Motors have been focusing on providing an unparalleled offering of automotive-lifestyle products and the partnership with Automobili Pininfarina perfectly reflects our DNA. We are honoured to support the introduction of the Battista hyper GT and are very confident that our discerning customers will be tremendously excited about this revolutionary electric vehicle. We are looking forward to working together with Automobili Pininfarina to further develop this iconic brand across our key markets of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.”

Each Battista is the result of more than 1,250 hours of skilled craftsmanship in Cambiano, Italy, where no more than 150 examples will be produced. With a total of 128 million possible interior combinations alone, the new hyper GT promises new levels of bespoke tailoring. Clients can choose from near-unlimited levels of interior colour schemes and finishes, in addition to the exterior colour combinations with bespoke detailing and exclusive aluminium Exterior Jewellery and alloy wheel designs.

The Battista also features a unique soundscape, SUONO PURO, that complements the driving experience, that can be personalised via one of five driving modes – Pura, Calma, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere. These distinct modes give the Battista unique character, altering the experience depending on the driver’s preference.

