UAE: AutoData Middle East, a subsidiary of World Automotive Group (WAG) and leading automotive data solutions provider in the UAE, proudly announces its partnership with CARFAX Europe – a global leader in vehicle history data services. AutoData Middle East will leverage CARFAX’s insightful data with its own data collection, reinforcing customer confidence and transparency, amplifying the automotive data solutions provider’s Vehicle History Report product as the strongest and most reliable in the GCC region.

AutoData Middle East, through its ground-breaking partnership, will leverage CARFAX’s extensive vehicle history information from over 100,000 sources in over 22 markets across US, Canada and Europe. The automotive data solutions provider will add CARFAX’s insightful vehicle history information to its enriched local expertise to offer customers comprehensive vehicle reports on imported vehicles into the region. Commemorating the partnership, AutoData Middle East has launched its Vehicle Report solutions, enabling customers to make informed decisions, whether buying or selling used cars with utmost confidence.

The innovative platform offers customers detailed vehicle history, car valuation, damage reports and re-call data based on Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) level. With majority of pre-owned vehicles imported from North America into the UAE and wider region, AutoData Middle East will facilitate informed decision-making for customers seeking to purchase their next vehicle from international markets.

As the distributor of CARFAX reports in the region, AutoData Middle East’s customers will benefit from detailed report on imported vehicles from international markets including North America and over 20 European countries. Customers will also benefit from accurate vehicle pricing for buying and selling, and insurance premiums based on increased data credibility and reliability in the GCC market.

Sebastian Fuchs, Managing Director of AutoData Middle East stated: "Our partnership with CARFAX marks a significant milestone for AutoData Middle East, strengthening our commitment to providing trusted data and empowering informed decision-making for our customers. With CARFAX's renowned expertise in vehicle history, we are poised to offer even greater value and reliability, further solidifying our position as a leader in the industry. This collaboration perfectly aligns AutoData's core values and long-term goals, ensuring that we continue to deliver unparalleled solutions and uphold our unwavering commitment to excellence."

Launched in May 2024, the partnership will enable AutoData Middle East to augment its innovative services to fortify its vehicle history product as the region’s most robust and reliable in the B2B and B2C markets; offering customers improved road safety and transparency by identifying imported vehicles with major accidents or total losses, benefiting insurers, consumers and automotive dealers. Integrating CARFAX’s extensive data with AutoData Middle East’s detailed vehicle reports will provide customers with comprehensive history of imported vehicles. These also include total number of previous owners, odometer readings and salvage titles and flood damage reports.

CARFAX’s enriched legacy spans over 35 years with an impressive repository of over 35 billion records. With a vast network encompassing over 100,000 sources across 22 markets, including the United States, Canada, and Europe, CARFAX is positioned as a leader in the vehicle history data sector. Operating in over 170 markets globally, CARFAX is recognised for its unparalleled data and trusted insights, serving over 50,000 business customers worldwide.

“We are happy to partner with AutoData Middle East to fulfil our vision of a fair and transparent used car market for everyone. The Middle East import market was severely affected by cars that suffered severe damages and other risks in the past. We are proud to share these insights and offer professional and private car buyers the opportunity to protect their investments. We are poised to make this possible together with AutoData Middle East,” says Marco Arban, Director of Business Development of CARFAX in Europe.

Currently operating in the GCC, AutoData Middle East is the provider of vehicle history in GCC markets, including the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain. The integration of CARFAX data seamlessly aligns with AutoData Middle East’s ethos to provide valued customers with a comprehensive suite of solutions as the most trusted automotive data solutions provider in the regional and global landscape.

About AutoData Middle East

AutoData Middle East, a subsidiary of World Automotive Group, is the leading automotive data solutions provider in the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) region. Headquartered in the UAE, AutoData ME is a pioneering force in automotive policy issuance and claims management and is dedicated to empowering professionals and facilitating informed decision-making. The leading automotive data solutions provider instils confidence in its partners and the automotive market, fostering trust through innovative solutions.

Launched in the region in 2010, and currently operating across the GCC, AutoData Middle East provides comprehensive vehicle history reports in the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain. The company is part of the Skelmore Group, which boasts over 35 years of experience in the Middle Eastern and North American automotive business, positioning it as a leading provider of accurate and detailed vehicle information. AutoData Middle East offers a comprehensive suite of B2B and B2C services including insurance advising, financing, buy and trade-in price advising, buying and selling platform tools, and more, resulting in the leading automotive data solutions provider attaining the AI-based Estimating Solutions Provider Award at the InsurTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2024.

In May 2024, AutoData Middle East partnered with CARFAX, leveraging extensive data from over 100,000 sources across 22 markets in the US, Canada, and Europe. Driven by a commitment to excellence, its data-driven solutions empower confident decision-making in insurance pricing, vehicle transactions, and dealership operations, enhances transparency and confidence across the automotive landscape. Grounded in accountability, data-driven decision-making, and clarity of communication, the company continuously seeks to innovate and shape the future of mobility.

For further information on AutoData Middle East’s innovative automotive data solutions, please visit: www.autodatame.com

