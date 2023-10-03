Sharjah: In Fall 2023, American University of Sharjah (AUS) achieved remarkable milestones by welcoming the highest number of new undergraduate students in 10 years. This achievement also coincides with AUS marking its highest enrollment record in seven years, with more than 5,700 undergraduate and graduate students choosing to pursue their academic journeys at AUS this semester.

AUS President Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: ‘The AUS leadership has been implementing a comprehensive optimization program ranging from the relevance and range of our courses to the quality and depth of the student experience, on and off-campus. These surging enrollment numbers indicate the strategy is working, which is testament to our commitment and vision to take the American University of Sharjah from being one of the finest in the region to one of the most sought-after educational institutions in the world.’

AUS’ commitment to academic excellence was reaffirmed with the addition of more than 1,300 new undergraduate students, reflecting a substantial increase of 27 percent compared to the previous fall. Additionally, more than 140 new graduate students joined the AUS community, representing an increase of 14 percent over the same period.

Distinguished by its student-centric approach to knowledge, entrepreneurship and academic enterprise, AUS welcomed the new cohort at a time when it is expanding its academic portfolio and enhancing its programs.

Notable additions to its programs this fall semester include the introduction of the Master of Arts in International Studies program, designed to train the next generation of world leaders to meet contemporary global challenges, and the PhD in Biosciences and Bioengineering program, developed in response to the growing demand for basic services in the region. In an aim to prepare students to be active members of a globalized world, AUS has introduced Korean language courses. Furthermore, the university has upgraded its undergraduate engineering programs by incorporating data analytics, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, sustainability and advanced technology in its engineering curricula.

As part of its academic expansion, AUS also welcomed 37 new faculty members in Fall 2023 to its world-class academic body. Recognized for their research achievements across disciplines, AUS faculty members contribute to advances in emerging fields, influence other research projects across the world and offer students the opportunity to engage in cutting-edge research. AUS ranks second in the UAE in the number of international faculty and citations per faculty, according to QS World University Rankings (2023).

AUS is among the top 25 percent of universities in the world, according to QS World University Rankings (2024) and among the top 10 Arab universities every year for the past eight consecutive years by QS Arab Region University Rankings (2023). Among UAE universities, AUS also ranked first in employer reputation, second in academic reputation, and third in employment outcomes and international students according to QS World University Rankings (2024).

