Sharjah, UAE — Driven by a shared mission to develop industry-ready engineers, American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Mapei have formalized a collaboration within the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Program. Mapei, a global leader in construction chemical products recognized for innovation and sustainability, joins the partnership to align academic learning with market requirements through internships, applied research and regular expert exchanges, strengthening clear pathways from the classroom to the workplace.

The Memorandum of Agreement connects AUS coursework with professional practice. Mapei will host AUS students each year in structured internships that place learners inside active teams and laboratories. AUS faculty and Mapei specialists will co-supervise selected capstone and research projects when feasible and will share technical knowledge on topics essential for emerging engineers. The partners will organize field visits to laboratories, manufacturing facilities and project sites so students can engage with current methods, quality systems and safety standards. They will also pursue joint research and development projects that address sector priorities in the UAE.

“This collaboration is designed for outcomes you can measure in skill, in confidence and in employability,” said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering. “By connecting our students to Mapei’s teams, facilities and project environments, we are creating an applied learning loop that starts with a question on campus and ends with a solution on site.”

“We believe that investing in young people means investing in the future of the region and the local community. The collaboration with AUS represents an important step in fostering the professional and personal growth of new talents, creating a bridge between university and business," said Giuseppe Castelli, Corporate HR and Organization Director at Mapei.

The agreement advances the goals of the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Program, which builds targeted partnerships with leading firms across diverse sectors to equip students with practical competencies needed in a rapidly evolving job market. With a current network of 18 partners and growing, the program continues to strengthen industry collaboration and create meaningful opportunities for students and faculty.

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Inspired by his vision, AUS was established as a leading educational institution dedicated to advancing society through academic excellence, research, innovation and meaningful collaboration with industry and culture.

Today, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, AUS is further enhancing its position regionally and globally by driving innovative research, expanding academic programs and strengthening global partnerships.

Ranked consistently among the top 3 percent of universities in the Arab region (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2026), AUS is also recognized globally, ranking among the top 18 percent of ranked universities in the world (QS World University Rankings, 2026).

AUS offers 33 undergraduate majors, 48 minors, 21 master’s programs and eight PhD programs through four academic units: the College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Engineering; and School of Business Administration.

The university is licensed and its degree programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with additional international accreditations from respected bodies including ABET, AACSB and NAAB.

Home to students from over 100 nationalities, AUS provides a dynamic and inclusive learning environment where students are empowered to become impactful leaders, innovators and changemakers.

AUS delivers an exceptional educational experience, combining rigorous academic standards with rich cultural diversity and practical, real-world applications, with world-class facilities, renowned faculty and a dynamic academic community.