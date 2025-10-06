Sharjah, UAE — American University of Sharjah (AUS) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Odoo, a global leader in open-source enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, under the framework of the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Program. This collaboration will integrate Odoo’s University Course into the AUS engineering programs, providing students with access to enterprise systems, professional certification and defined career pathways.

The AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Program fosters strong industry partnerships that give engineering students a competitive advantage by connecting them with leading firms across diverse sectors. Through hands-on training, mentorship and collaborative research, the program ensures students graduate with the practical skills needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving job market.

As part of this collaboration, AUS will incorporate Odoo’s University Course into its engineering programs, giving students the opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge of ERP-driven business operations and apply what they learn in professional environments. The Odoo course will introduce students to ERP-driven business operations across procurement, sales and customer relationship management, inventory control, manufacturing, human resources and accounting. Completion of the program leads to the Odoo Diploma, an internationally recognized certification that strengthens career prospects. Diploma holders will also be offered internships at Odoo’s regional office in Dubai, where they will gain direct experience in sales cycles, system implementation and business support roles. To ensure the course is seamlessly delivered, Odoo will provide a tailored course instructor training program for the professor nominated to teach it, alongside continuous guidance from an Odoo education consultant.

To further complement students’ learning, Odoo experts will deliver technical workshops in Python programming and application development within the Odoo framework, connecting academic study with practical application.

“This collaboration with Odoo is a milestone in how we prepare our students for future careers. By embedding enterprise-level training and certification within the students’ educational journey, AUS students will graduate with strong academic foundations, globally recognized credentials and valuable practical experience,” said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering. “This model of education reflects our pursuit of world-class solutions that empower our graduates to become innovators and leaders in the technology-driven global economy.”

Odoo will also provide AUS with free access to its full “edu” software licenses, along with tailored workshops for students and faculty to broaden their engagement with enterprise systems.

“At Odoo, we are proud to partner with AUS in shaping the next generation of engineers with industry-relevant skills. By embedding our ERP solutions and certification into the program, students will gain not only theoretical knowledge but also the practical experience required to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment. This collaboration reflects our commitment to bridging academia and industry, empowering students with the tools and opportunities to become future leaders in technology and business,” said Rachelle Hage, Human Resources Manager at Odoo.

The agreement will also create opportunities for students to participate in joint research and development projects, capstone projects supervised by industry experts, knowledge-sharing initiatives and structured field trips. Odoo has also committed to offering annual internships, giving AUS students valuable professional exposure alongside their academic studies.

Through the Engineering Al Nukhba Program, AUS continues to expand strategic collaborations with leading global companies and innovators. By integrating technology, research and professional development into the student journey, AUS reaffirms its commitment to preparing graduates who are future-ready and equipped to drive progress across industries in the region and beyond.

