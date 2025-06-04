Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah’s (AUS) College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) has signed a new agreement with American University (AU), Washington, DC, to offer a 4+1 academic pathway for AUS students majoring in environmental sciences and sustainability. The initiative will enable eligible students to earn a Master of Science in Environmental Science from American University in just one additional year after completing their four-year undergraduate degree at AUS.

The agreement, finalized in April 2025, builds on more than two decades of ties between AUS and AU, which share a long-standing institutional relationship dating back to AUS’ founding. This latest partnership was spearheaded by Dr. Fatin Samara, a professor at AUS’ Department of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Sciences, who is also currently an adjunct faculty member at the Department of Environmental Sciences at AU. Her affiliation with both institutions helped bring the partnership to life, along with support from several members of the environmental sciences faculty.



“The launch of this new partnership, during the same week as Earth Day, symbolizes our community’s commitment to creating pathways for students to progress toward environmental leadership,” said Dr. Samara. “Those who choose this pathway will be equipped with the tools, knowledge and global perspective needed to address pressing environmental challenges and build a more sustainable future.”



A highly regarded institution, AU is among the top 100 US universities in the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings and ranks second in the US in The Princeton Review’s Green Colleges ranking.



“CAS’ leadership is delighted to see this partnership come to life. It reflects our commitment to providing CAS’ students with an enriched academic experience that extends beyond borders. We are proud to collaborate with a globally respected institution like American University in Washington, DC, on this 4+1 pathway. This partnership will help accelerate the route to graduate education for our students in the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences and Sustainability program and allow them to spend a year studying in a global center for environmental policy and research,” said Dr. Hana Sulieman, Associate Dean of CAS.

Under the 4+1 model, AUS students will complete their four-year bachelor’s degree at AUS and transfer to American University for one additional year of study to complete their master’s degree. Eligible students may transfer up to nine credits toward the master’s degree, including two graduate-level courses and their senior research project, taken during their final year at AUS. A minimum GPA of 3.0 is required. As part of the agreement, AUS students admitted to the program will also receive a generous 50 percent tuition scholarship, significantly lowering the cost of graduate study in the US.



“We are excited to expand our partnership with the American University of Sharjah through an accelerated pathway to a master’s degree in environmental science, said Dr. Vicky Wilkins, Provost of American University. “This program equips students with the knowledge and skills to confront the complex sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Together, we are shaping the next generation of leaders who will drive global environmental progress.”

Students applying can choose between a thesis track focused on environmental science research and a non-thesis track in environmental policy and advocacy. Both tracks emphasize interdisciplinary learning and real-world application and integrate science with policy, economics and global sustainability issues. After graduating, students will benefit from Washington, DC’s position as an international hub for environmental research, advocacy and policy and its vibrant job market, where junior roles start at $60,000 and senior roles reach over $140,000 a year according to Indeed.com, a job search and labor market data platform.

Graduates of American University’s Master of Science in Environmental Science have gone on to work at organizations such as the US Environmental Protection Agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the World Bank, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. AU’s faculty are actively involved in cutting-edge research, from food systems and climate resilience to geospatial analysis and environmental toxicology, also making it an excellent destination for AUS graduates wishing to pursue an academic or research career.

The program will be available to AUS students beginning in Fall 2025.

