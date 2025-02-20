RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: Echoing its avowed commitment to molding graduates with an international outlook, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) celebrated the sights, sounds, and cuisines of 35 different countries at the 12th Global Day celebrations on its campus recently.

Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of AURAK, said: “At AURAK, we take great pride in fostering an environment where people from different backgrounds, nations, and experiences can learn from one another, collaborate, and build lifelong connections. Global Day provides the opportunity to learn about different cultures' languages, customs, and histories.”

Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost, AURAK, added: “A university is more than a place for pursuing academic excellence; it is a community for promoting inter-personal relationships. So, Global Day is of major importance because it plants the seeds of harmony, tolerance, and teamwork. In this event, it was heartwarming to see our students exploring and appreciating the cultures of their fellow students and interacting as a happy global family.”

One of the highlights of the event was a colorful fashion show featuring students from 19 countries. Each country had male and female participants who warmly engaged with the audience.

Among the stage performances, the most memorable were the following: Egypt, which represented its multifaceted diversity and cultural richness; Palestine, featuring a captivating bridal performance; a scintillating solo musical act from Syria; colorful costumes and instrumental performances from Pakistan; a creative collaboration between the UAE and Oman celebrating the bonds between the two countries; a dramatic presentation from Russia and Kazakhstan that included song, dance, gymnastics, and music; an authentic representation of culture from Sudan and South Sudan featuring a bridal dance; and a dazzling performance from India characterized by vibrant movements, colors, and cultural glimpses.

The Best Performance award was won by Regional Africa showcasing the unity and individuality of African nations – Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Niger, Comoros, Mali, Rwanda, Senegal, Chad, Uganda, and Nigeria. The second place went to India and Bangladesh.

Algeria won the award for Best Booth for its national costume, which vibrantly reflected the country’s rich cultural heritage and celebrated each region’s distinct styles, colors, and embroidery. UAE and Oman were runners-up in this category.

An AURAK student musical band provided a fitting finale to the event by performing music from different countries.

Dr. Kevin S. Konecny, Associate Provost for Student Affairs/Assistant Professor of Education, AURAK, said: “The activities of Global Day 2025 reflected the values of this university. The enthusiasm shown by the students in creating this event has been tremendous. The performances on stage and the demonstrations at the different booths were a true reflection of the international outlook of our students.”