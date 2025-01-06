Audiomob leverages a thriving community within the Abu Dhabi Gaming ecosystem

Abu Dhabi used as platform to reach Audiomob’s global client base.

Audiomob team in Abu Dhabi comprises software engineers, operations, sales, and executive teams, creating gaming industry jobs for those aspiring to be part of the gaming ecosystem.

Abu Dhabi Gaming is supporting the growth of Audiomob by providing a diverse ecosystem and infrastructure for the gaming industry.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Through a partnership with Abu Dhabi Gaming, Audiomob is pioneering a new way for companies to generate advertising revenues in gaming content globally. Audiomob allows brands and artists to connect with audiences worldwide through in-game audio ads that keep gamers engaged without any disruption.

A key challenge faced by game developers is maintaining the balance between retaining their player base while monetizing their games through adverts. Audiomob’s creative solution of playing unintrusive audio adverts in-game helps preserve the immersive experience sought after by all gamers. This patented technology has taken the gaming and advertising world by storm, with Audiomob working alongside some of the biggest names in the industry.

Audiomob MENA headquarters is located on Yas Island, Audiomob attributes its rapid growth to its strategic position in Abu Dhabi, supported by an innovative environment, advanced technologies, and strong talent pool. Recent achievements include the launch of the world’s first in-game audio Cost Per Install (CPI) product, enabling brands to pay only for installs, a breakthrough in performance marketing. Audiomob has also formed an exclusive partnership with Voodoo, one of the world’s largest mobile gaming publishers, and was recognized in Bloomberg's "2024 UK Startups to Watch," cementing its position as an industry leader in in-game audio advertising.

Wilfrid Obeng, Co-Founder and CTO of Audiomob, added: “Abu Dhabi has proven to be the perfect home for us, opening crucial doors to help us meet our ambitious growth strategy. The support from Abu Dhabi Gaming has been instrumental – from subsidies and talent development to a range of opportunities allowing collaboration with other members. We have seen firsthand that, in our industry, Abu Dhabi is the place to be.”

Marcos Muller-Habig, Director of Abu Dhabi Gaming also stated “Abu Dhabi Gaming is proud to have many partners who excel developing & publishing video games as well as others who are into technology and programming as well. We are proud that Audiomob has joined our journey, specially with their recent product that helps brands to push ads without interrupting the player’s journey. The gaming ecosystem in Abu Dhabi is rich and diverse, which helps our partners to excel, and turn their dream concepts into reality in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Gaming is helping to transform the emirate into a global gaming hub, with a support system for game developers, businesses, and players. It is powered by multiple Abu Dhabi-based government and commercial organizations, as well as content creators and gamers themselves—with the shared passion and mandate to see locally produced content on the world’s gaming stage.

About Audiomob

Founded in 2020 by CEO Christian Facey and CTO Wilfrid Obeng—both recognized in Forbes' 30 Under 30—Audiomob is a pioneering in-game audio advertising company with offices in London, New York, and Abu Dhabi. Audiomob specializes in non-intrusive audio ads that enhance the gaming experience, enabling brands to connect with players in a seamless and engaging way.

Backed by Google, LightSpeed Ventures, and Makers Fund, Audiomob has raised over $16 million in funding and is valued at over $110 million. With a portfolio that includes partnerships with top gaming companies, Audiomob is at the forefront of creating impactful ad solutions that respect the immersive quality of mobile games.

With over 80 patents and a growing use of AI to refine its technology, Audiomob continues to lead in innovative advertising solutions, transforming how brands reach audiences in the evolving mobile gaming landscape.

About Abu Dhabi Gaming

Abu Dhabi Gaming is a government-led initiative that amasses the broad efforts throughout Abu Dhabi to transform the emirate into a global gaming hub. With a focus on talent development, game development, and esports, Abu Dhabi Gaming is accelerating the growth of the region’s gaming industry, providing career opportunities for aspiring talent, and creating world-class content from the capital of the UAE with the support of government entities and partners.

Since its foundation, Abu Dhabi Gaming has contributed to the growth of the gaming industry in the region by offering opportunities for aspiring talent and producing high-quality content that resonates globally.

Abu Dhabi Gaming also works collaboratively with strategic partners to train future generations to be part of the gaming ecosystem, with additional support from regional and global studios specialized in developing and publishing video games.

This initiative is the biggest of its kind in the Middle East, with a network of over 100 partners specializing in various aspects of the video games industry.