Muscat: To provide a hassle-free ownership experience to new Audi EV owners, Audi Oman, represented by Premium Motors has partnered with EVO to launch Oman’s largest network of interconnected electric vehicles chargers.

The Omani landscape is unique in its scale and widespread development and requires a robust EV infrastructure in order to attend to the mainstream adoption of electric vehicles. This is one of the main challenges faced by electric vehicle customers today.

Audi Oman understands these challenges and has taken a proactive stance to partner with EVO and develop a robust network that can both support the adoption of electric vehicles in Oman as well as provide Audi EV owners with a seamless and hassle-free experience.

Under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Saeed Bin Hamood Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communication, and Information Technology, and in line with Oman’s net-zero 2050 commitment and the Sultanate’s drive towards a greener tomorrow, Audi Oman and EVO have unveiled the first of a series of public electric vehicle chargers at a special event held at the Oman Automobile Association.

Audi Oman and EVO are planning to install over 70 chargers across Oman before the end of 2022 and will further expand this network to over 250 charging points by the end of 2023.

Additionally, the EVO app which is scheduled to launch in December 2022 will provide Audi EV users with a wide range of exclusive services geared at facilitating their transition to e-mobility. EVO and Audi ensure the most advanced suite of services in the region.

The e-tron Sportback launched in Oman earlier this year is a symbol of EV readiness in the nation. The launch of the battery-powered luxury crossover along with the robust charging network will further complement Audi’s offerings and cement its position as the leader in the EV marketspace in Oman.

Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors Oman, said: “We believe our commitment to developing EV infrastructure in Oman will greatly contribute to Audi’s overall sustainability strategy. The charging process is fundamental to the everyday usability of an EV. We are happy to introduce a series of new charging points which we are sure will add to the convenience of owning a premium state-of-the-art EV such as the e-tron Sportback. Our commitment goes beyond simply delivering class-leading products, we strive to go the extra mile and guarantee that our customers have an enjoyable and trouble-free experience.”

EVO is Oman’s leading electric vehicle charging supplier, providing charging solutions for owners and businesses across the Sultanate.

A spokesperson for EVO said, “We are proud to work with a brand like Audi and are very thrilled with the partnership that we have formed with Premium Motors through our shared vision of a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future. This launch signifies the first step in a journey towards a net-zero future and will greatly contribute towards the wide-scale adoption of electric vehicles in Oman. Audi and Premium Motors have proven to be at the forefront of the vision for an electrified future and we are very excited to be embarking on this journey with them.”

To find out more about Audi’s popular models, visit www.audi-oman.com

To find out more about EVO’s offerings, visit www.evo.om

About Audi:

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segments. The brands Audi, Ducati, Lamborghini and Bentley produce at 21 locations in 13 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide. In 2021, the Audi Group delivered around 1.681 million cars from the Audi brand, 8,405 sports cars from the Lamborghini brand and 59,447 motorcycles from the Ducati brand to customers. In the 2021 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved a total revenue of €53.1 billion and an operating profit before special items of €5.5 billion. More than 89,000 people all over the world work for the Audi Group, around 58,000 of them in Germany. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

About Premium Motors:

Premium Motors is the official importer of Audi and Volkswagen in Oman. The leading automobile agency is a subsidiary of the Alfardan Group, which is renowned for delivering luxury brands and superior customer experience across a wide range of industries. Alfardan Group has achieved remarkable success and set high benchmarks in the automotive sector in the region as they are founded around traditional family values and categorical pledge to integrity, premium service, and social responsibility.

Alfardan Group has established itself as one of the leading family-owned conglomerates in the region for the past 60 years. It has created new standards of excellence within its diverse portfolio which has grown to include ventures in jewellery, exchange, property development, automotive, hospitality, marine and investment.

Spread across three floors in Alfardan Heights, Premium Motors’ state-of-the-art showroom stands on a 10,000 square-meter area. Its aftersales facility is backed by a full complement of trained staff and diagnostic technologies. The focus and vision of the dealer is to provide the finest service to Audi and Volkswagen customers in Oman.

About EVO:

EVO is an Omani company that specializes in products and services within the Electric Vehicles Ecosystem. The first of its offerings is Oman’s largest network of interconnected EV chargers and the Company plans on further expanding its products and services portfolio to ensure a successful and seamless transition for consumers and businesses into the e-mobility future.

With over 50 years of experience in Oman & the region and having successfully developed and delivered several innovative initiatives across the years, the team that created EVO have the required track record, expertise, resources, and partnerships in place to pioneer the range of services required to transition into the sustainability era.