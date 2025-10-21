Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Audi Capital has announced a strategic partnership with azakaw, part of j.awan & partners group, selecting it as its client onboarding and compliance platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing Audi Capital’s operational efficiency and consolidating its regulatory framework in Saudi Arabia, with azakaw practitioner-built workflows configured from day one to align with Capital Market Authority (CMA) regulations and supervisory expectations.

Clients can now complete onboarding through Audi Capital’s website by securely and seamlessly submitting the required information and documents digitally. The solution applies automated KYC/KYB checks and AML screening (sanctions/PEP, Adverse Media), with alerts triaged to the Audi Capital team for timely review and response. Continuous monitoring throughout the client lifecycle further strengthens compliance and risk management.

azakaw, a bespoke, practitioner-led RegTech solution, has been fully customized to Audi Capital’s requirements and integrates seamlessly with ERP, CRM and trading platforms. Delivered as a fully white-labelled solution, it streamlines the client journey while aligning with regulatory and operational requirements.

This is not a one-off one-size fits all implementation. Audi Capital has proactively informed the CMA of its adoption of azakaw, reflecting both transparency and foresight in its regulatory practices. Over the next three months, the firm will expand the rollout to include azakaw’s Corporate Compliance module, further enhancing governance, reinforcing the control environment, and strengthening regulatory reporting in line with Saudi regulations.

Daniel Asmar, CEO of Audi Capital, said:

“At Audi Capital, our priority is to provide clients with a fast, transparent and secure experience. Our partnership with azakaw allowed us to reinforce our compliance framework while accelerating our digital transformation journey. This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation, regulatory excellence and building long-term trust with our clients and stakeholders in Saudi Arabia.”

Zohaib Awan, Group Business Development Director at j.awan & partners, commented:

We focus on understanding our clients’ operational challenges, regulatory obligations, and strategic objectives. We map the bottlenecks, risks, and desired outcomes up front, then design the solution. By go-live, azakaw is configured to the client’s policies, risk appetite, and systems, turning compliance from a checkpoint into an operating advantage. With Audi Capital, we translated CMA requirements into automated, auditable workflows that accelerate onboarding, reduce manual handoffs, and strengthen oversight. Our approach is partnership, not procurement: solve the right challenges, measure the impact, then scale.

Cristiano Machado, CTO and Deputy CEO of azakaw, added:

“Compliance is often perceived as reactive or bureaucratic. That mindset is outdated, if managed effectively compliance becomes a competitive edge. The faster you onboard clients, the faster you go to market. The better you monitor clients’ transactions, the more confidence you build with regulatory authorities and partners. At azakaw, we operationalize compliance as a driver of growth and Audi Capital embraces this vision.”

Audi Capital’s adoption of azakaw reflects a new mindset in financial services: compliance is no longer seen as an obstacle but as a catalyst for growth.

