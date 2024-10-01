Dubai – Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles is thrilled to announce the arrival of the Audi Q2, now bigger, more modern and more digital. The versatile vehicle known for its progressive design, compact dimensions, and exceptional performance will be on display at 25hours Hotel One Central from October 3rd to 6th, 2024.

Audi customers and car enthusiasts are invited to be part of the exclusive celebration marking the arrival of the new Audi Q2 under the vibrant theme of ‘Paint the Town’. Guests who visit on October 3rd will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a hands-on spray-painting session surrounding the new car, indulge in Q2-inspired mocktails, relish in live music from DJ Tala Samman and be among the first to explore the stylist and comfortable feature of the Audi Q2.

“The arrival of the Audi Q2 is a testament to our dedication to bringing the best in design, technology, and innovation to our customers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates,” said K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles. “This segment serves as a gateway into the Audi family for younger buyers seeking to purchase their first vehicle or upgrade their current one. Its youthful, modern styling combined with upgraded technology makes it the perfect choice for those who demand versatility and a dynamic driving experience in every setting.”

The Audi Q2 receives a significant upgrade to its infotainment system, as well as the addition of the virtual cockpit and an 8.8-inch touchscreen as the central control unit for the MMI (Multi-Media Interface). In addition, a convenient storage compartment replaces the previous rotary/push button.

Audi Q2 is now available across all Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles showrooms, with a starting price of AED 139,900. Terms and conditions apply.

About Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2023, the Audi Group delivered 1.86 million Audi vehicles, 13,560 Bentley vehicles, 10,112 Lamborghini vehicles, and 58,224 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2023 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €69.9 billion and an operating profit of €6.3 billion. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

AUDI AG's commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Find out more at news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Audi importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, our dealership network covers the UAE, ensuring that the Audi experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

About 25hours Hotels

25hours Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

Christoph Hoffmann, Kai Hollmann, Ardi Goldman and Stephan Gerhard were the founders and creative minds behind the 25hours brand, that today operates 16 hotels in German speaking countries as well as Florence, Paris, Dubai and Copenhagen. 25hours is a smart, culturally resonant hotel idea characterized by provocative urban locations, irreverent yet functional aesthetic, and the romantic nostalgia of grand hotels. The brand focuses on individuality, authenticity and personality and, under the motto "If you know one, you know none", designs each of its hotels with different designers and unique style. Sydney, Jakarta, Trieste, Trojena and Porto are among the future destinations.