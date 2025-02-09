Manama: The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aleastur Group to establish a strategic partnership aimed at driving innovation and enhancing industrial capabilities in the region.

As part of this collaboration, an AUBH delegation recently visited Aleastur Group's cutting-edge facilities in Bahrain to gain insight into the company's operations and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Additionally, three students from AUBH's College of Engineering & Computing have begun a three-month internship at Aleastur Group to enhance their skills, providing them with the chance to work closely with industry experts and apply their academic knowledge to practical, real-world projects.

"We are excited about the opportunities this strategic partnership brings. It marks the start of a joint effort to broaden learning and development opportunities for our students. By doing so, we aim to create an outstanding educational environment where students can gain practical experience and apply their theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios." said Dr. Bradley J. Cook, President of the American University of Bahrain (AUBH).

“This partnership is a pivotal step toward realizing our shared vision for a better future. The collaboration is expected to have a profound impact on the local community by generating new job opportunities, facilitating knowledge exchange between academic and industrial sectors, and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.”

The President of AUBH affirmed that by strategically utilizing the university’s resources and expertise, AUBH aims to establish a solid foundation for sustainable growth and new opportunities, while eagerly anticipating further collaborative ventures with Aleastur Group to drive continued progress and innovation.

Mr. Sergio Martinez, CEO of Aleastur Group, stated: "The strategic partnership with AUBH represents a thrilling opportunity and proof of our commitment to nurturing local talent and advancing technological progress. We are definitely enthusiastic about the potential this collaboration holds."

Mr. Martinez added, "We are confident that this partnership will play a significant role in enhancing the region's industrial ecosystem by providing opportunities and resources to inspire future innovators and entrepreneurs. We look forward to achieving meaningful results that reflect our shared dedication to building a brighter and more innovative future."