Muscat: Atyab Food Industries was recently presented with the ‘Exceeding Customers Quality Expectations’ Award for its products at the OER Manufacturing Summit and Awards 2022.

Organised by UMS Events, the topic of the summit was ‘Smart Manufacturing: Enhancing competitiveness, innovation and transformation’. It was held at the Sheraton Oman Hotel under the patronage of His Excellency Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry.

This award was presented to Atyab in recognition of its consistent high quality across its line of more than 300 products. The company has also recently begun operating in the United Arab Emirates as part of its expansion plan to bolster its presence throughout the Middle East.

