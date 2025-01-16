Broader collaboration framework established to expand joint initiatives in other R&D frontiers towards robotics and energy innovation

Abu Dhabi-UAE – The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and ASPIRE, both part of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), have signed their first research and development (R&D) agreement with ADNOC to tackle critical challenges in carbon storage monitoring and battery optimization using quantum technology. This project marks the first milestone in a wider collaboration that will include joint initiatives in autonomous robotics, propulsion systems, and cutting-edge technologies for renewable and sustainable energy.

By combining TII’s expertise in advanced quantum sensing, ASPIRE’s strategic vision, and ADNOC’s leadership in energy solutions, the partnership will explore how the technology can be scaled for real-world impact and commercialization while advancing sustainable energy solutions.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is vital for reducing CO₂ emissions, but monitoring storage sites remains challenging. The partnership will use TII’s quantum sensing technology to detect subtle environmental changes, such as shifts in magnetic or electrical properties, enhancing safety, preventing leaks, and improving the long-term reliability of CCS systems.

As batteries are the key player in addressing the intermittency issues associated with renewable energy, the need for sustainable lifecycle management and efficient battery recycling and reuse has grown. The project aims to create a reliable, non-invasive way to measure how batteries perform during operation.

By analyzing the magnetic fields generated by batteries, researchers will develop advanced models to predict their remaining lifespans. These insights will help improve battery sorting, optimize recycling processes, and support more sustainable energy storage solutions.

The partnership agreements also enables both parties to work on key R&D projects such as unmanned robotics inspections and robotic applications to address key business challenges. By leveraging the unique strengths of each partner, this collaboration aims to address pressing issues in energy and technology sectors, ultimately leading to innovative, sustainable solutions.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO at TII, said: “Collaborating with a market leader like ADNOC provides an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the potential of our advanced quantum sensing technologies. We look forward to developing quantum magnetic field sensing solutions with ADNOC, aimed at optimizing CCS processes and enhancing battery-based energy storage systems.”

“Innovation flourishes when research meets real-world application,” said Stephane Timpano, CEO at ASPIRE. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies like quantum sensing to drive sustainable solutions and also demonstrates how partnerships can transform bold ideas into practical technologies that make a tangible impact on industries and communities.”

Sophie Hildebrand, CTO of ADNOC, said: “At ADNOC, we are committed to leveraging the latest technologies and are proud to serve as a testbed for UAE-grown innovations. Collaborating with partners like TII and ASPIRE allows us to accelerate new technologies, such as quantum sensing, and drive progress and support for a more sustainable energy future.

About TII

TII is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s ATRC. TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 10 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, biotechnology, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit tii.ae

About ASPIRE

ASPIRE drives the creation of future transformative technologies as the business development and technology program management pillar of Abu Dhabi’s ATRC. ATRC is responsible for defining Abu Dhabi’s research and development strategy, consolidating funds for efficient investment, and driving policy and regulation. ASPIRE works in consultation with cross-sector industry stakeholders, universities, and research institutes to frame problem statements. It also launches grand challenges and international competitions to solve some of the world’s most pressing issues. ASPIRE brings together exceptional people, ideas, resources, and technologies to solve complex challenges.

For more information, visit www.aspireuae.ae/

