Dubai, UAE – TruKKer launches ATOMIX, an EV ecosystem solutions provider to offer businesses access to a range of electric trucks and holistic service coverage. ATOMIX aims to empower companies across the region with sustainable, cost-effective, and technologically advanced fleet solutions, supporting the shift toward greener logistics.

Driving the Transition to Electric Fleets

The shift toward electric vehicles is not just a trend—it’s an inevitable transition. With growing sustainability demands from businesses and governments, ATOMIX is well-positioned to lead the change. As regional renewable energy goals gain momentum, electric fleets will play a critical role in achieving cost savings, reducing emissions, and creating smarter, more efficient logistics solutions.

"We believe that electric mobility is the future of logistics," said Gaurav Biswas, Founder & CEO of TruKKer. "ATOMIX is our strategic response to the evolving transportation landscape, offering businesses the flexibility they need to transition seamlessly into electric fleets."

Tackling the Region’s Challenges with Advanced Technology

Adopting electric vehicles in the Middle East comes with unique challenges, including high temperatures, low fuel prices, and limited charging infrastructure.

ATOMIX tackles these issues head-on by leveraging technologies specifically designed for the region’s demanding conditions and creating an ecosystem that simplifies the transition to electric fleets.

Powertrain Systems: Vehicles are designed with a dedicated electric platform, featuring axle-integrated motors that reduce energy losses by 53% in comparison with ICE trucks, improve power response, and simplify maintenance.

Battery Technology: Equipped with CATL batteries, the vehicles provide over 2 million kilometers of battery life and fast charging capability, reaching 80% in 30 minutes. A battery management system optimizing the performance in extreme temperatures.

Intelligent Control Systems: The smart control system adjusts energy use based on real-time conditions, ensuring efficiency and extending the vehicle's lifespan.

"We evaluated over 90 global suppliers and collaborated with OEMs to adapt EVs to the specific conditions of the Middle East," said Tony Yang, VP of Strategic Projects at ATOMIX. "This approach allows us to provide reliable and efficient solutions that align with business needs, and we welcome collaboration with stakeholders committed to expanding EV adoption in the Middle East market."

Solutions for Seamless Adoption

To support the transition to electric fleets, ATOMIX is collaborating with charge point operators and developing charging stations across the region. Additionally, the company is exploring advanced solutions such as microgrids and battery swapping to further enhance the convenience and efficiency of EV adoption.

Proven Success in the UAE

ATOMIX has already demonstrated success through pilot programs in the UAE, where its electric vehicles have been tested in real-world conditions with leading enterprises. These pilots have proven the reliability, efficiency, and cost-saving potential of EVs, positioning ATOMIX to scale its operations across the Middle East.

Looking Ahead: Innovation Beyond Electrification

While electrification is the primary focus today, ATOMIX is committed to exploring the next phases of logistics innovation—digitalization and automation.

Phase 1: Electrification – ATOMIX is driving immediate value by reducing emissions and operating costs through electric vehicle adoption.

Phase 2: Digitalization – ATOMIX will introduce a digital fleet management system, enabling businesses to optimize logistics through data-driven insights.

Phase 3: Automation – ATOMIX is preparing for the future of autonomous driving, which will disrupt logistics with Level 4 and Level 5 automation, transforming how fleets are managed.

Additionally, ATOMIX is supportive of long-term solutions such as hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, particularly for long-haul transport.

Join ATOMIX in Shaping Tomorrow’s Logistics

As the Middle East moves toward a sustainable and innovative transportation model, ATOMIX is ready to lead the transformation. By offering flexible, reliable, and technologically advanced fleet solutions, ATOMIX is committed to helping businesses optimize their operations while contributing to a greener tomorrow.

About ATOMIX

ATOMIX, a part of the TruKKer group, provides electric commercial vehicle solutions across the Middle East, enabling businesses to transition to cost-efficient and sustainable logistics. The company offers flexible vehicle acquisition and leasing options, along with comprehensive support for EV infrastructure and fleet management.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[ravi.teja@atomix.energy]