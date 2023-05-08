Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Atmosphere Core, the leading hospitality travel operator which is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this year, has appointed Brazen MENA to handle the communications across its portfolio of world-class resorts in the Maldives.

The award-winning agency will be looking after the PR for Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts and Colours of OBLU, who between them have six different resorts, each designed to anticipate everything a guest could dream of.

Following a four-way competitive pitch, Brazen MENA has been appointed to not only elevate awareness and understanding for each of the brands’ resorts across the GCC, but also firmly establish them as must-visit destinations in the stunning, Indian Ocean archipelago.

A dynamic and fast-growing hospitality company, Atmosphere Core prides itself on its ability to suit the modern travellers’ needs, be they families, couples or solo travellers and offers premium all-inclusive, personalised plans designed to restore the body and inspire the mind.

Brazen MENA will manage all the media and influencer communications for the following resorts: VARU by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi, OBLU Experience Ailafushi, OBLU Nature Helengeli, OBLU Nature Sangeli and OBLU Select Lobigili.

As part of this, the agency will highlight the overarching Atmopshere Core brand narrative of the ‘Joy of Giving’.

Sarah Walker-Kerr, Vice President of Communications for Atmosphere Core comments:

“Ensuring we have the right agency partner is of paramount importance to us as we look to expand our offering to the GCC audience. The communications agency market is incredibly saturated, from large, global organisations, to the smaller boutique offerings – and even those with more specialized services.

“At every stage of the pitch process, Brazen MENA, truly shone out from the competition – their passion and dedication is second to none and I’m very confident in their ability to amplify our brand, Atmosphere Core, to the next level as we move into our second decade and chapter of history and expansion.”

Louise Jacobson, Owner and Managing Partner of Brazen MENA added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been appointed by Atmosphere Core to look after the communications for Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts and Colours of OBLU in the GCC. As one of the most dynamic and fastest growing travel operators in the Maldives, we cannot wait to truly show how Atmosphere Core’s ‘Joy of Giving’ narrative comes to life in one of the world’s most desired destinations.

“Over the last eight years, Brazen MENA has cemented itself as one of the GCC’s leading hospitality and travel PR agencies – and we are confident our combined 200+ years of expertise has what it takes to ultimately elevate the brand and its resorts at this very exciting time for the business.”