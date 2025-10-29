Abu Dhabi, UAE – ATME, the digital assets exchange licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AMAN Powered by Themis, the Kingdom’s foremost end-to-end Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) solution to Combat Financial Crime.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of ATME’s participation in Bahrain’s pavilion supported by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) at GITEX Global 2025, held in Dubai, UAE from 13–17 October 2025.

The agreement outlines a framework for exploring joint opportunities and synergies in enhancing KYC and AML processes across ATME’s digital asset ecosystem. With robust compliance systems already in place, ATME aims to collaborate with AMAN to further advance the use of AI-driven due diligence tools, risk intelligence, and regulatory innovation in support of Bahrain’s broader financial integrity goals.

Alaa Alshuwaikh, Chief Risk Officer at ATME, commented: “ATME’s platform was built with strong compliance and governance at its core. Our collaboration with AMAN allows us to explore new and innovative technologies that can further enhance our AML and KYC capabilities, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to transparency and trust within Bahrain’s financial ecosystem.”

Dickon Johnstone, Group Chief Executive Officer of AMAN, added: “We are pleased to explore areas of collaboration with ATME as part of our shared vision to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a regional leader in compliance and financial innovation. Together, we aim to leverage advanced data, AI, and due diligence tools to set new benchmarks for responsible innovation in digital finance.”

About ATME

ATME is a digital assets exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain bringing borderless accessibility and liquidity to capital markets through tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA). The company connects businesses looking for seamless and efficient capital-raising solutions, with investors seeking to diversify their investment portfolios into new high-value asset classes. The platform is built on a private permissioned blockchain to deliver a highly secure digital marketplace that facilitates the sourcing and trading of tokenized real estate, private equity, private debt and more – all within a transparent and compliant ecosystem. With its comprehensive range of services, the platform is designed to optimize the capital raising process and maximize investment potential.

For more information, please visit: https://atme.com/

About AMAN

Built to meet the highest governmental and international standards for Anti-Financial Crime Compliance, we are the leading end-to-end AML firm in Bahrain. Powered by Themis, we help clients identify and manage AML/KYC risks through a combination of cutting-edge technology, enhanced due diligence reports, training and people insourcing. Whether you’re an individual, small business or large corporation, our unique platform, powered by unrivalled data, will save you time, money and above all help mitigate your risk exposure.

For more information, visit AMAN-aml.com.