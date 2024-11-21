Between 2023 and 2050, tourism is expected to increase energy consumption by 154%, water by 152% and waste by 251%

ATM will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 April to 1 May 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: An exclusive whitepaper produced for Arabian Travel Market (ATM) by Digital Tourism Think Tank (DTTT) has highlighted that only 15% of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to tourism are on track to be achieved by 2030 according to the body, underscoring the need for more action to be taken across the sector.

Based on United Nations (UN) research, in a business-as-usual scenario, by 2050, tourism could generate a 154% increase in energy consumption, a 131% increase in greenhouse gas emissions, a 152% increase in water consumption, and a 251% increase in solid waste, underscoring the importance of increasing investment in sustainable development. Furthermore, Visa and Oxford Economics research has revealed that consumers face insufficient information and a lack of transparency about sustainable travel options.

Addressing these challenges, the whitepaper Exploring the Future of Tourism Technology utilised the insights from the ATM Innovation Wall during the 2024 edition of the show. The unique physical platform encouraged industry professionals to share their ideas, concerns and solutions for the future of tourism. Key takeaways proposed ranged from gamified recycling programmes to hyper-personalised travel experiences that emphasise cultural immersion, demonstrating the breadth of creative thinking required.

Participants highlighted the urgent need for systemic, collective action to transition tourism toward a circular and regenerative model. Proposed solutions included leveraging innovative technologies for resource optimisation, aligning businesses with local communities to ensure equitable economic benefits, and promoting transformative initiatives like cultural immersion experiences.

Nicholas Hall, Founder and CEO, Digital Tourism Think Tank, said: “The discussions around sustainability in tourism with people who visited the ATM Innovation Wall highlighted the multifaceted nature of the challenges we face. The path towards a sustainable future requires a multi-pronged approach, from managing plastic waste to fostering responsible travel behaviour and ensuring tourism benefits local communities.

“A key takeaway was the importance of considering diverse perspectives. Sustainable tourism cannot be achieved through a one-size-fits-all approach. By fostering collaboration between stakeholders across the industry, from tech giants to local communities, we can leverage a wider range of expertise and perspectives to develop effective solutions,” he added.

Governments have undertaken several initiatives and strategies throughout the GCC to focus on tourism and sustainability. These include the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, the Saudi Vision 2030, the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030, the Bahrain Tourism Strategy 2022-2026, the Omani National Tourism Strategy, and the Kuwait 2035 Vision.

Sustainable tourism will remain a key area of focus during the 2025 edition of ATM, which takes place under the theme “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”. Several sessions are designed to share sustainable practices and address the ethical methods driving the sustainable tourism agenda.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is proud to provide a vital platform for the tourism industry to advance its sustainability goals. By fostering collaboration, ATM encourages the development of region-specific sustainability frameworks that integrate environmental, social, and economic dimensions.

“The event highlights the importance of investing in innovative resource management technologies and forging cross-industry partnerships to promote a thriving circular economy. Moreover, ATM advocates for community-driven tourism strategies that empower local populations, preserve cultural heritage, and enhance destination resilience. Together, we can drive meaningful progress towards a more sustainable future for global tourism.”

In 2023, as part of ATM’s 30th annual event celebrations, the show initiated 30 short-, medium- and long-term sustainability goals. The 2024 edition introduced various measures, such as using fully recyclable carpet and PVC-free vinyl for all signage and graphics. Working closely with the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM diverted 48% of waste from landfill, up from 5% the previous year.

Staff training was also provided, as were initiatives with Sparklo, a global cleantech company promoting recycling through reverse vending machines (RVM). As a result, over 2,200 bottles and cans were collected, averting 300kg of CO2 emissions.

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

About Digital Tourism Think Tank

Digital Tourism Think Tank (DTTT) is a global thought leadership platform for the tourism industry, bringing together destinations, academia, corporate leaders and start-ups to drive tourism transformation. Connecting 1000s of industry professionals each year through flagship events, industry research, membership and advisory services, the DTTT represents a unique community at the forefront of the key trends and shifts impacting the industry today.

More information: http://thinkdigital.travel / info@thinkdigital.travel

Arabian Travel Week is a week-long festival of events from 28 April to 4 May, alongside Arabian Travel Market 2025. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes Start-Up Competition, Influencers' Event, GBTA Business Travel Forums, and ATM Travel Tech. The event also features ATM Buyer Networking and a series of country forums.

https://www.wtm.com/arabian-travel-week/en-gb.html

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.



About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

World Travel Market (WTM) Portfolio comprises leading travel events and online portals across four continents. The events are Arabian Travel Market, WTM London, WTM Latin America and WTM Africa.

WTM London is the world’s most influential travel & tourism event for the global travel community. The show is the ultimate destination for those seeking a macro view of the travel industry and a deeper understanding of the forces shaping it. WTM London is where influential travel leaders, buyers and high-profile travel companies gather to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and accelerate business outcomes.

Next event: 5 to 7 November 2024 at ExCel London http://london.wtm.com/

WTM Latin America is held annually in São Paulo and attracts more than 29,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers a qualified content combined with networking and business opportunities. In its most recent edition, in 2024, WTM Latin America maintained its focus on the effective generation of business and managed to secure the early scheduling of more than six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents, and exhibitors. WTM Latin America contents are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Next event: 14 – 16 April 2025, Expo Center Norte, São Paulo, Brasil

latinamerica.wtm.com

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7 thousand unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019 and welcomed more than 6 thousand visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: 9 to 11 April 2025 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect: Africa Travel Week’s digital arm, is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim to keep all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

https://atwconnect.com/

WTM Global Hub, is the WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub. https://hub.wtm.com/