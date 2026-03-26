DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Atlantis Dubai proudly announces the renewal of its accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), reaffirming its position as a leader in animal care, conservation, and education. First accredited in March 2020, Atlantis Dubai remains the first and longest-standing AZA-accredited destination in the region, reflecting its unwavering commitment to operating at the highest global standards.

AZA is the independent accrediting organisation for zoos and aquariums across the world, assuring the public that when they visit an AZA-accredited facility, it meets the highest standards for animal care and wellbeing. There are now 254 AZA-accredited facilities worldwide, with just 24 located outside of the United States – including Atlantis Dubai.

The accreditation process includes a comprehensive application and a rigorous on-site inspection by a team of trained professionals, evaluating all aspects of operations, from animal care and wellbeing to safety, education, conservation and veterinary programmes. This is followed by a formal review by AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission, after which accreditation is granted, tabled, or denied.

AZA accreditation includes a detailed application and a meticulous multiple-day on-site inspection by an independent team of zoological professionals. The inspecting team analyses all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal care and wellbeing, veterinary care, staff training, educational programmes, conservation efforts, financial stability, risk management, governance and guest services. Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility are then thoroughly evaluated by the Commission. Finally, the Commission interviews top officials from the facility at a formal hearing, after which accreditation is fully granted, provisionally granted for one year, or denied. Any facility that is denied may reapply one year after the Commission’s decision is made.

Over the past five years, Atlantis Dubai has delivered significant achievements across conservation, science, and education. Through the Atlantis Atlas Project, its sustainability and social responsibility initiative, the destination has contributed over $500,000 to more than 30 conservation and research projects locally and regionally. Between 2021 and 2026, the Dubai Dolphin Survey conducted 155 days at sea, covering over 12,000 kilometres and recording 52 cetacean sightings. Additionally, 44 sharks and rays have been acoustically tagged to support ongoing scientific research, while 57 square metres of artificial coral reef structures have been established in UAE waters to promote marine biodiversity.

Atlantis Dubai has achieved key milestones in breeding and release programmes, including five ray and four shark species—six threatened in the wild—and the release of 73 Arabian carpet sharks and 17 honeycomb stingrays to support local populations.

As an AZA-accredited destination, Atlantis Dubai continues to uphold exceptional standards across all areas of animal care and operations. With a team of over 100 trained animal care professionals and a full-time veterinary team supported by an on-site laboratory, the destination ensures the highest level of care for more than 65,000 marine animals across more than 285 species. Comprehensive animal wellbeing programmes include species-specific nutrition, advanced veterinary care, behavioural enrichment, and habitat enhancements designed to support the physical, social, and psychological wellbeing of each animal.

Enhancements to animal habitats and guest experiences further demonstrate Atlantis Dubai’s commitment to innovation and welfare. This includes the redevelopment of dolphin lagoons and resident habitats and the newly redesigned Lost World Aquarium. The destination also implements best practices in training through positive reinforcement programmes, delivering more than 36,000 hours of training sessions each year.

“Maintaining our AZA accreditation is a significant achievement and a testament to the passion and expertise of our entire team,” said Ms. Kelly Timmins, Executive Director, Sustainability & Marine Animal Operations. “We are committed to leading the way in modern zoological practices, ensuring the highest standards of animal wellbeing, and contributing to meaningful conservation outcomes both locally and globally. We look forward to continuing to inspire our guests and connect them with the natural world through impactful and educational experiences.”

Through continuous innovation, strategic investment, and global collaboration, Atlantis Dubai remains at the forefront of responsible tourism—setting new benchmarks in animal care, conservation and education while delivering exceptional guest experiences.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Ina Pilevich

Manager, Public Relations

Email: ina.pilevich@atlantisdubai.com

For further information about Atlantis, Dubai, please call +971 4 426 1000, or visit www.atlantis.com/dubai. Both low and high resolution colour photography of Atlantis is available at media.atlantisthepalm.com.

For further information about Atlantis Atlas Project, please visit https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/sustainability/atlantis-atlas-project.

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About Atlantis Atlas Project

Atlantis Atlas Project is Atlantis Dubai’s commitment to do business in ways that are good for both people and planet, by focusing on Responsible Operations, Conservation & Animal Welfare, Education & Awareness, and People & Culture. Atlantis Atlas Project endeavours to be a leader in responsible tourism, ensuring that Atlantis Dubai stands above the rest, whilst providing guest experiences that are more extraordinary than ever. The destination provides immersive experiences and opportunities for guests to learn about the local environment both in and outside of the resort. From inspiring young explorers and families to learn about marine conservation through educational programmes to offering 100+ locally and responsibly sourced dishes across restaurants and cafes around the resort, guests are actively encouraged to participate in Atlantis Atlas Project. Atlantis Dubai is also dedicated to supporting the local community and contributes a portion of earnings from every marine animal experience and Green Events to projects which make measured impacts on conservation and sustainability. Atlantis, The Palm and Aquaventure World retained EarthCheck Gold certified status for the second consecutive year in 2025 with Atlantis The Royal retaining EarthCheck Silver in its second year of certification. EarthCheck's rigorous benchmarking and certification is reflected in Atlantis Dubai's contributions to social and environmental sustainability and commitment to continuous improvement of Atlantis Dubai's Environmental Management System. Atlantis Dubai is also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the internationally recognised gold standard for animal welfare and care and is the first resort destination in the Eastern Hemisphere to be an IBCCES Certified Autism Centre.

About Atlantis, The Palm

Located at the centre of the crescent of The Palm in Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm is the first entertainment resort destination in the region. Opened in September 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 22 hectares of waterpark amusement at Aquaventure World, all within a 46-hectare site. It is home to the biggest waterpark in the world and one of the largest open-air marine habitats, with more than 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displays including the Lost World Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis. Aquaventure World features 23.5 million litres of fresh water used to power 105 thrilling waterslides and attractions, including several world record-breaking slides, and two river rides featuring tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers. Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests with a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature’s most friendly mammals. The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities. Atlantis, The Palm is also known as the culinary destination in the region where guests can take their pick from a collection of 38 world-renowned restaurants including the one Michelin star rated Hakkasan and Ossiano, as well as celebrity chef outposts Bread Street Kitchen & Bar by Gordon Ramsay and Nobu. Atlantis is also home to a buzzing nightlife scene with entertainment destination Wavehouse offering something for everyone, while Casablanca Beach Club is the perfect place to unwind with a drink as the sun slips into the Arabian Sea.

About AZA

Founded in 1924, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, animal welfare, education, science, and recreation. AZA is setting the global gold standard, accrediting 254 of the top zoos, aquariums, and related facilities in 12 countries. Look for the AZA accreditation logo whenever you visit a zoo or aquarium as your assurance that you are supporting a facility dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great experience for you, and a better future for all living things. The AZA is a leader in saving species and your link to helping animals all over the world. To learn more, visit www.aza.org.