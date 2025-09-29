Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AtkinsRéalis (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company, and the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) convened for the third lecture in their Beyond Engineering Lecture Series yesterday, continuing their collaboration to advance knowledge sharing between industry and academia. This edition examined how people‑centred mobility can connect communities to opportunity and bring cities across the Middle East to life.

As the region urbanizes at speed, city leaders must build infrastructure that is resilient and inclusive while addressing the climate impact of transport, which accounts for about 20 percent of the region’s CO₂ emissions. Industry experts acknowledge that public transport is the backbone of inclusive growth when it is supported by safe and accessible first and last mile connections, clear wayfinding, and an experience that prioritizes reliability and affordability alongside capacity. The conversation drew on lessons from Dubai’s fifteen‑year rail journey to show how aligning planning, design, data and operations from the outset creates networks that people trust and choose.

The panellists affirmed that innovation could scale only when the enabling environment, like governance frameworks that are clear, data that is handled transparently and securely, and regulatory standards that adapt international best practice to local realities, is strong. Emerging solutions such as integrated ticketing, Mobility as a Service and connected and autonomous technologies were discussed in the context of user experience, system interoperability and measurable outcomes.

Collaboration was identified as the cornerstone of progress. Representatives from Parsons, AECOM, WSP and Omrania, part of EGIS Group, joined AtkinsRéalis to align on practical next steps with public authorities and the ICE. These included city‑level playbooks for multimodal integration, common data taxonomies to simplify sharing, and pilot deployments that demonstrate improvements in journey time, reliability and accessibility for priority user groups. The emphasis throughout was on practical, testable actions that translate innovation into better daily journeys for residents and visitors.

“Solving tomorrow’s mobility challenges requires a coalition that reaches across companies, sectors and disciplines. At AtkinsRéalis, we work with clients, partners and peers such as Parsons, AECOM, WSP and Omrania, along with the Institution of Civil Engineers, to match strong public transport foundations with open data, and delivery models that value social outcomes. Keeping the user experience at the heart of what we do, we can help cities across the Middle East create the conditions for communities to thrive,” said Campbell Gray, CEO, Middle East, AtkinsRéalis.

Looking ahead, the future of mobility in the Middle East will not be one size fits all. Dense urban cores will lean on clean and shared modes. Suburban corridors will require safe and efficient options that fit travel patterns. Large metropolitan regions will benefit from integrated digital systems that make transfers seamless and give operators real‑time insight. The shared objective is simple: build networks that connect every community to opportunity and support both economic vitality and quality of life.

“Bridging communities through mobility means aligning planning, delivery and operations around human outcomes. When we get the basics right early, we see reliable, affordable journeys, stronger access to jobs and services, and lasting gains for residents and businesses,” said Nicola Henderson‑Reid, Senior Director and Head of Project and Programme Services, Middle East, AtkinsRéalis.

The Beyond Engineering Lecture Series, created by AtkinsRéalis and the ICE, focuses on digitization, artificial intelligence, decarbonization and sustainability to advance resilient infrastructure across the built environment, transportation and energy sectors.

