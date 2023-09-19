Muscat, Oman – ASYAD Group, Oman's leading global integrated logistics provider, has been named the recipient of the Energy Industries Council’s Survive & Thrive Awards 2023 in the Middle East, Africa & CIS region - Energy Transition & Sustainability category.

The Survive & Thrive Awards recognise the exceptional contributions and innovations within the global energy supply chain. Asyad Group's commitment to advancing sustainability and catalysing transformative change within the industry perfectly aligns with the core principles of the awards.

The ceremony was held at Queen Elizabeth 2 in Dubai, and the award was received by Ahmed Al Rawahi, ASYAD Group’s Quality, Health, Safety, Security & Environment Manager.

Ryan McPherson, EIC’s Regional Director for Middle East, Africa & CIS, commended Asyad's achievements, stating, "Asyad's remarkable dedication to promoting sustainable practices throughout the energy supply chain has rightfully earned them this prestigious recognition. Their commitment to excellence serves as a beacon of inspiration for the entire industry. We take immense pride in presenting Asyad Group with the Survive & Thrive Award in the Energy Transition & Sustainability Category."

Asyad Group also received nominations in the Transformation and Culture categories. The awards underwent rigorous evaluation by a panel of international judges of distinguished repute.

To celebrate excellence within the energy supply chain, EIC has expanded its annual awards program to encompass multiple regions. This expansion complements the flagship event, the EIC National Awards Dinner, scheduled for October 19, 2023, in London. Regional offices in South America, North America, and the Middle East inaugurated their award ceremonies on September 14th. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is set to host their event in November.

The awards follow the release of the EIC Survive and Thrive Report earlier this year. Award winners were selected from among nearly 100 companies whose leaders were extensively interviewed to discuss their companies' strategic outlooks and the successes they have achieved across various areas, including digitalization, innovation, diversification, and transformation.

In addition to ASYAD Group, the 2023 Winners include:

- Culture Award Winner – Alderley

- Digital Award Winner – AVEVA

- Diversification Award Winner – Cokebusters

- Innovation Award Winner – Cokebusters

- People & Competency Award Winner – ASCO Group

- Resilience & Optimisation Award Winner – Hempel A/S

- Service & Solution Award Winner – Blaze Manufacturing Solutions

- Transformation Award Winner – Alderley

For a comprehensive exploration of the industry's current landscape and future prospects, access the complete EIC Survive and Thrive Report here.

