Dubai United Arab Emirates — ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) captivated CES 2025 attendees with its latest lineup of gaming technology, revealing an array of products designed to push the boundaries of gaming hardware performance. The showcase, which spanned from high-performance graphics cards to pioneering gaming laptops and AI-enhanced routers, marked a significant leap forward in gaming innovation.

Introducing the ROG Astral Series: A New Era of Graphics Excellence

ROG launched the Astral GeForce RTX 50 Series, including the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080, along with the liquid-cooled Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090. These graphics cards introduced a four-fan design for the first time in ROG's history, enhancing cooling capabilities by up to 20% compared to previous models. This innovative approach ensured peak performance under intense gaming conditions and set a new standard for stability and power in high-end gaming hardware.

Advanced Gaming Laptops: ROG Strix and Zephyrus Series

The event spotlighted the 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16/18, which featured the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, offering unmatched power for serious gamers and creators. Complementing this were the ROG Strix G16/G18 laptops, combining sleek design with robust performance, ideal for both AAA gaming and intensive content creation.

For gamers seeking ultra-portability without compromising on power, the Zephyrus G14 and G16 models stood out. These ultrathin laptops delivered exceptional gaming and creative capabilities, powered by cutting-edge processors and GPUs, and were housed in a CNC-milled aluminum chassis for a perfect blend of durability and lightweight design.

ROG Flow Z13: Revolutionizing 2-in-1 Gaming

The ROG Flow Z13 was unveiled as a game-changer in the 2-in-1 gaming tablet space. Powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Radeon™ 8060S Graphics, this device offered a unique blend of power and versatility in a compact form. It featured a stunning 2.5K ROG Nebula 180Hz touchscreen display and was built with a robust aluminum unibody chassis, redefining expectations for portable gaming devices.

Desktop Powerhouses: G700 Series

ROG G700 series delivers powerful tower gaming performance. The G700 series was equipped with advanced cooling solutions and the latest in CPU and GPU technology, ensuring it met the demands of the most intense gaming sessions. The G700 series also distinguished itself with its customizable RGB lighting, enabling users to personalize their setup and sync lighting effects across all ROG devices, creating a visually cohesive gaming environment. Further enhancing its appeal, the series included robust connectivity options like USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and HDMI 2.1 outputs, catering to a variety of gaming and multimedia setups. Additionally, the G700 series featured a tool-less design for easy upgrades, ensuring gamers could keep their systems up-to-date with the latest hardware advancements.

ROG NUC (2025): Compact Yet Powerful Gaming Redefined

The ROG NUC (2025) mini PC emerged as a standout at CES 2025, offering a formidable combination of power and size that challenged traditional perceptions of gaming desktops. Equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 265H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, this compact powerhouse delivered performance that rivaled full-sized desktops. Its sleek design and small footprint made it an ideal solution for gamers with limited space, yet it did not compromise on capability. The ROG NUC (2025) has been engineered to accommodate the most demanding games and applications, supporting intense multitasking and seamless gameplay at high settings. Its design emphasized efficient space usage and thermal management, incorporating a sophisticated cooling system that included dual vapor chambers and triple fan arrays. This system effectively manages heat while maintaining quiet operation, ensuring optimal performance without thermal throttling.

Visual Innovations: ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM

The ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM was introduced as the world’s first 27-inch 4K gaming monitor with a QD-OLED panel. This monitor featured a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, offering gamers blisteringly fast visuals without sacrificing color accuracy or contrast. It also included innovative technologies such as OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0 and an advanced Neo Proximity Sensor to enhance usability and prolong the lifespan of the display.

AI-Driven Networking: ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI

The unveiling of the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI router marked a significant advancement in gaming connectivity. As the world's first Wi-Fi 7 AI gaming router, it featured a built-in NPU that optimized network performance through AI enhancements. This router was designed to handle the needs of the most bandwidth-intensive environments, ensuring seamless gameplay and superior network management.

Empowering Gamers and Creators

ROG reinforced its commitment to the gaming community by providing tools that empower gamers and creators to transcend traditional gaming limits. The showcased products not only pushed the envelope in terms of raw power but also in terms of innovation, usability, and immersive gaming experiences.

Each product from the extensive lineup was meticulously crafted, undergoing rigorous testing and refinement to meet the high standards expected of ROG’s pioneering technology. These innovations are set to redefine the gaming landscape, offering new levels of performance, cooling, and visual fidelity.

This year's CES was a testament to ROG's relentless pursuit of perfection and its commitment to leading the gaming industry into the future. With these latest offerings, ROG continues to set the benchmark for what is possible in gaming technology, ensuring that gamers and creators around the globe are equipped with the best tools to realize their full potential.

ROG's latest innovations are expected to be available for purchase through official channels worldwide, bringing these cutting-edge technologies into the hands of gamers who dare to win.

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.