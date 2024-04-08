Organized in partnership with Landmark Group brand’s, Max and Fun City, the sixth edition of the Smile initiative was a fun-filled day for the kids

Dubai: Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, collaborated with Human Appeal International, to make this Eid extra special for 100 underprivileged children. The initiative, titled 'Smile 2024,' organised at Oasis Mall, Dubai, aimed to create memorable moments by providing these children with a day of joyous entertainment and a chance to shop for the upcoming festivities.

The children had the opportunity to visit Fun City, Landmark Leisure’s flagship brand, which is an indoor Family Entertainment Center located at Oasis mall, followed by a shopping tour sponsored by Max. With the support of generous volunteers and partners Landmark Group, Smile 2024 witnessed individuals contributing, with Aster Volunteers matching the contribution with an equal amount for the shopping tour at Max. The initiative brought smiles to the faces of underprivileged children, making their Eid truly unforgettable.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC said, "At Aster Volunteers, we believe in creating meaningful experiences and spreading joy to those in need. Smile 2024 is an extension of our commitment to making Eid special for underprivileged children, fostering harmony and well-being in our community. By partnering with Human Appeal International and Landmark Group, we are empowering volunteers and well-wishers to join us in this noble cause. Together, let's continue to make the world a better place for everyone."

Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director, Landmark Group, said, "Eid is a joyous occasion that brings families and communities together. We are happy to contribute to the Smile 2024 initiative by Aster Volunteers and Human Appeal International, through our brands Max and Fun City. At Landmark Group, we believe that collaborations such as this spread joy and create enriching festive experiences for everyone involved in this initiative.”

His Excellency Dr. Khaled Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the International Charity Organization, stated, “The organization has devoted its efforts to serving needy groups inside and outside the country, specifically the category of orphans, which is one of the commandments of our Noble Messenger, and is considered one of the groups most in need of care and attention, stressing that the number of sponsorships exceeded 62,000 orphans, the Organization considers them its children and is keen to support them and provide care for them through the giving of generous people.”

His Excellency extended his thanks and appreciation to the Aster Group for its support of the Eid clothing event for orphans, and to all of the Organization’s partners in the journey of goodness, stressing that this bright image reflects the finest meanings of social solidarity in the UAE society, which has become a byword for goodness, generosity, compassion and brotherhood.

The Smile program by Aster Volunteers, now in its sixth year, is an initiative that brings together external volunteers and employees of Aster to help children in shopping for the upcoming Eid festivities. Smile 2024 is being conducted in various geographies across Aster’s presence in India and GCC in collaboration with local NGOs, support partners and volunteers. Launched in 2018 to support the well-being of children in need, the initiative has touched upon the lives of 1500 children till date.

Over the last few years, Aster Volunteers has emerged into a global movement being driven by over 76000 volunteers who have impacted over 4.9 million lives.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare

Aster Volunteers, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, it focuses on various activities in healthcare, education, social empowerment, environmental sustainability, and disaster aid initiatives. 4.9 million+ lives have been touched by Aster Volunteers across various geographies engaging the registered volunteer force of more than 76,000 people and its associates as of March 2024.

