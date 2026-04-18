5 new Mobile Medical Units deployed across key Northern metro regions – Ranchi, Kanpur, Bhopal, Jaipur, and Bhubaneswar

The mobile units will strengthen last-mile healthcare delivery through preventive care, NCD screening, and early diagnosis at the community doorstep

Bengaluru: Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has expanded its community outreach footprint with the launch of 5 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) in Bengaluru. The additions mark a total of 76 units in the global fleet of Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services and 54 units in India. The CAPEX has been facilitated by Aster Volunteers through Aster DM Foundation, with operational collaboration from Thanal (Daya Rehabilitation Trust) and Malabar Gold & Diamonds Charitable Trust, ensuring strong community integration and long-term sustainability of healthcare access initiatives. The units will be deployed to Ranchi, Kanpur, Bhopal, Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar, aiming to reach urban poor and most vulnerable communities including street dwellers, slum population, elderly and homeless. Earlier Aster Volunteers in partnership with Thanal had deployed 5 units in Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata.

The mobile medical units were flagged off by Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare; Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare; Mr. Abdul Nazer, Trustee, Daya Rehabilitation Trust (Thanal); and Mr. Filsor Babu, Regional Head Karnataka, Malabar Group & Malabar Charitable Trust leadership from Aster DM Healthcare.

Speaking on the launch of five mobile units, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “The launch of the Mobile Medical Units reflects our continued commitment to ensuring that quality healthcare reaches communities where it is needed the most. By taking essential medical services directly to people, this initiative seeks to strengthen last-mile access through preventive screening, early diagnosis and timely intervention. These units are more than mobile clinics; they represent a step toward advancing equitable healthcare and addressing critical gaps in access.”

On partnering with Aster for the roll out of mobile medical units, Mr. M.P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “"We are proud to associate with Aster Volunteers and Thanal in advancing a shared vision to accessible healthcare for underserved communities. The continued expansion of this mobile medical fleet is a strong reflection of the trust, synergy, and long-term commitment between our organizations. Our focus remains on ensuring operational sustainability and meaningful community impact. Together, we are building a model of care that reaches the streets, restores dignity, and strengthens lives.”

The mobile medical units will support free primary consultations, non-communicable disease (NCD) screening, maternal and child health services, health education, and referrals for advanced care. All units are equipped with medical-grade interiors and are designed to deliver safe and efficient care.

Guided by its commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare, Aster through Aster Volunteers and its medical outreach initiatives continues to bring essential and advanced medical services closer to communities with limited access to care. These efforts are focused on addressing persistent healthcare gaps by providing timely, preventive and community-oriented medical support, reinforcing Aster’s long-term vision of advancing equitable and inclusive healthcare for all.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR initiative of Aster DM Healthcare

Launched in 2017 with inspiration and support of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Aster Volunteers serves as the global CSR initiative of Aster DM Healthcare which embodies the spirit of giving back to society. Over the past 9 years, the program, with more than 1,00,000+ registered volunteers has touched the lives of over 8 million people in 22 countries covering 70+ regions through various programs. Key projects and activities include disaster relief efforts, mobile medical services, free or subsidized surgeries for the needy, medical camps, blood donation drives, and health awareness campaigns. Aster Volunteers also focuses on sustainable and impactful community solutions, particularly in women’s empowerment, education, and social upliftment.

About Aster DM Healthcare, India

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest healthcare service providers operating in India with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through 20 hospitals with 5,451 beds, 10 clinics, 203 pharmacies (Operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster), and 302 labs and patient experience centers across 5 states in India, delivering a simple yet strong promise to different stakeholders: “We’ll Treat You Well.”

Corporate Communications

Sreehari Nair

Email: sreehari.nair@asterdmhealthcare.in

PR Agency:

K2 Communications

Dipti Shah

Email: dipti.shah@k2communications.in