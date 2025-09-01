Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has launched its 64th and 65th Mobile Medical Units to serve communities in Rwanda and Uganda respectively. The official flag-off took place at TAJ Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai.

Dubai: Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, flagged off its 64th and 65th Mobile Medical Units, set to operate in Rwanda and Uganda, during a special ceremony held at the TAJ Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai.

The New mobile clinics were flagged off by Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, alongside Dr. Aflodis Kagaba, Executive Director of Health Development Initiative-Rwanda (HDI). Also in attendance were T.J. Wilson, Executive Director and Group Head – Governance & Corporate Affairs, Aster DM Healthcare, representatives from the Big Heart Foundation, and other distinguished guests.

As part of the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed and exchanged between Aster DM Healthcare and HDI, formalizing their partnership to enhance healthcare access in East Africa.

The new mobile clinics on wheels will provide free primary healthcare services to people in remote and underserved areas. Each unit is fully equipped with consultation rooms, mini laboratories, medicine dispensing facilities, health education spaces, and infection-control systems — bringing essential care directly to those who need it most.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said “With the launch of our 64th and 65th AVMMS units, we are proud to expand our reach into Rwanda and Uganda. These units are more than vehicles; they represent a lifeline for people living in areas where access to basic healthcare is still a challenge. Our vision is to bring compassionate, high-quality healthcare to the doorsteps of those who need it the most, and our partnership with HDI is a testament to that mission.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Aflodis Kagaba, Executive Director of Health Development Initiative-Rwanda, commented “We are proud to partner with Aster Volunteers to bring sustainable, mobile healthcare solutions to some of the most underserved populations in Rwanda and Uganda. These mobile clinics will play a pivotal role in reaching remote areas, ensuring health equity, and advancing our shared vision of inclusive health for all.”

Founded in 2005, Health Development Initiative-Rwanda (HDI) has worked extensively to promote access to healthcare and development opportunities for marginalized and vulnerable communities. This collaboration with Aster DM Healthcare brings together shared values and a mutual commitment to making a measurable difference on the ground.

Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) is a flagship CSR initiative by Aster DM Healthcare. Since inception, it has treated over 2.4 million individuals through the Aster Volunteers mobile Medical units across India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Over the last eight years, Aster Volunteers has positively impacted the lives of 6.9 million people, mobilizing more than 85,000 volunteers through initiatives focused on healthcare, education, social upliftment, environmental sustainability, and disaster aid.

With the addition of the Rwanda and Uganda units, Aster Volunteers further strengthens its commitment to building a bridge between those who have and those who need.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare: -

Launched in 2017 with the blessings of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Aster Volunteers serves as the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare. This initiative embodies the spirit of giving back to society and has touched the lives of over 6.9 million people through various programs with more than 85,000 registered volunteers. Key activities include disaster relief efforts, mobile medical services, free or subsidized surgeries for the needy, medical camps, blood donation drives, and health awareness campaigns and environmental protection initiatives etc. Aster Volunteers focuses on sustainable and impactful solutions, particularly in women’s empowerment, education, and social upliftment.

About Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services: -

The Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) exemplify the commitment of Aster DM Healthcare to deliver healthcare directly to those who need it most. These mobile units are designed to provide primary and preventive healthcare services to remote and underserved areas. Equipped with advanced medical technology, including IoT-integrated telemedicine services, they offer a full spectrum of care, ranging from diagnostics and consultations to treatment and education.