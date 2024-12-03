Riyadh: Aster Sanad Hospital – a prominent multi-specialty hospital in Riyadh, a part of GCC’s leading integrated healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare, has earned a 4-star rating in Newsweek’s prestigious Global Hospital Rating survey. This inclusion highlights Aster Sanad Hospital’s commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare, placing it among the few hospitals in Riyadh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve this level of recognition.

The Global Hospital Rating, curated through a collaboration between Newsweek and Statista, serves as a comprehensive benchmark that evaluates hospitals worldwide across four critical criteria: provision of care, timeliness of care, patient experience and safety IT & healthcare technology, and employer attractiveness. Aster Sanad Hospital’s recognition reflects its dedication to advancing patient care through a blend of clinical excellence, operational efficiency, patient safety, and a culture that attracts and retains top talent. This 4-star rating emphasizes the hospital’s commitment to setting and maintaining high standards that place patient and employee well-being at the forefront.

To elevate patient experience at the hospital, Aster Sanad recently inaugurated a 50-bed Grand Wing, designed to offer a refined, premium healthcare journey, bringing the hospital capacity to 250 beds. The new wing, featuring VIP and single rooms thoughtfully designed for comfort and privacy, allows patients to recover in a tranquil and sophisticated environment, setting a new benchmark for healthcare delivery in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the recognition, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare said “Aster Sanad Hospital’s 4-star rating in Newsweek’s prestigious Global Hospital Rating not only solidifies our position as one of the leading hospitals in the Kingdom but also underscores our commitment to the highest standards of clinical excellence and patient care. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and challenging our own benchmarks, as we strive to set new standards of excellence for hospitals across the region. We remain dedicated to evolving our services to meet and exceed the needs of Riyadh and the wider community we serve.”

Mohamed AlShamari, CEO of Aster Hospitals & Clinics, KSA said, “It is a great honour for Aster Sanad to be recognized among the few hospitals in the Kingdom to earn a distinguished 4-star and above rating. This achievement reflects our team’s unwavering dedication to clinical excellence, patient-centered care, and innovative practices that redefine what is possible in healthcare. Every day, our team strives to set new benchmarks, and this recognition is a powerful testament to their hard work, commitment, and vision to elevate healthcare standards across the Kingdom.”

With a 37-year legacy, Aster DM Healthcare stands as one of the most trusted and admired healthcare providers across the Middle East, renowned for its commitment to clinical and service excellence. In Saudi Arabia, Aster Sanad Hospital is dedicated to upholding this legacy by delivering high-quality healthcare and striving to be the preferred provider in the Kingdom.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries: including 5 GCC countries and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1806 doctors and 3826 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.