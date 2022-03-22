Dubai: Aster Hospital, Mankhool, has added another feather to its cap by achieving the prestigious HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) stage 6 certification. The multi-speciality hospital is the first private hospital in Dubai to win this recognition.

The hospital has won the distinguished HIMSS certification for its successful adoption of the Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM) that harnesses technology to support optimized patient care, reduce medication errors, improve operational throughput, and achieve a paperless environment.

The HIMSS certification attests to the significant advancement Aster Hospital, Mankhool, has made in its technology capabilities to serve the community better. The hospital has secured the certification by integrating its Hospital Information Systems (HIS) with an advanced technology that ensures patient services are delivered seamlessly and error-free.

Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics, UAE, said: “At Aster hospitals, we are committed to serving our patients to the fullest and best of our abilities. There is no place for errors in healthcare. Our mission is to provide accessible, affordable, and safe healthcare to the community we serve. In our endeavour to achieve this, we are constantly striving and upgrading technology to reduce the scope of errors in our services. At Aster, we have integrated advanced technology into our system and empowered it. We are proud that the HIMSS has recognised our efforts and certified us with the EMRAM Stage 6 Certification.”

Speaking on the significance of this achievement, Mr Veneeth Purushotaman, Group Chief Information Officer at Aster DM Healthcare, said: “The HIMSS certification for Aster Hospital, Mankhool, is a milestone in our journey towards digitising healthcare across our facilities. In the next 12-18 months, we intend to extend this technology, policies and learnings to other verticals and regions we operate in to reaffirm our commitment to delivering quality healthcare and setting higher benchmarks in the health sector.”

Electronic Recording of data

The major transition following the integration of technology into the operations of Aster Hospital, Mankhool, has been the electronic transaction of data in a closed-loop. Every action is verified and recorded by the system and flags off an error when it identifies any.

For instance, a nurse has to record the medicine, dosage, and the time of administration before administering it to the patient. It prevents potential medication errors. Similarly, other examples are closed loop specimen collection, blood transfusion, human milk administration, newborn admission and so on.

Level 7 certification by 2023

Aster Hospital, Mankhool, is now one step away from the highest level of the HIMSS certification - Level 7. The team is working towards achieving this milestone by the beginning of 2023 to become the only private hospital in Dubai with a HIMSS EMRAM Stage7 certification.

-Ends-

About Aster Hospitals UAE

Aster Hospitals UAE is Aster DM Healthcare's continuation of its endeavor to create world-class, patient-centric hospitals driven by medical innovations and a culture of excellence. The Hospital aims to make a difference, with its patient-centric approach to medical care. The state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital in Mankhool is a 126-bedded medical facility, and Al Qusais a 150-bedded facility, where doctors adopt a multidisciplinary approach to provide holistic treatment to patients. Equipped with the most advanced Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in UAE, Aster Hospital offers multispecialty medical and surgical care all under one roof.

Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 118 clinics, 323 pharmacies and 66 labs & patient experience centres in seven countries, including India. We have over 24,350 plus dedicated staff including 3,110 doctors and 7,063 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well." We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands. For more information, please visit www.asterdmhealthcare.com.