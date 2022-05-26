Dubai: To alleviate the pain of hundreds of women suffering from endometriosis and to improve its diagnosis, Aster Hospital, Qusais, has launched a state-of-the-art endometriosis clinic to offer comprehensive care and treatment of the condition.

Endometriosis occurs when tissues lining the inside of the uterus grow outside. The condition affects women of reproductive age and causes debilitating pain. It even triggers fertility problems to make things worse.

According to several studies, one in ten women has endometriosis, and many suffer from severe painful symptoms. Despite that, endometriosis remains one of the poorly diagnosed conditions among women.

“Aster Hospital, Qusais, is introducing the clinic to facilitate early diagnosis of treatment for endometriosis. Though a common condition, many women are unaware of it. Misdiagnosis of the condition and delay in treatment are common. The endometriosis clinic at our facility offers state-of-the-art comprehensive treatment solutions from diagnostics to surgical treatment ensuring favorable outcomes,” said Dr. Antonio Privitera, consultant laparoscopic colorectal surgery at the hospital.

The most common symptom of endometriosis is severe pain, and excessive menstrual cramps accompanied by heavy menstrual flow. The other signs of the condition are fatigue and vaginal bleeding between periods.

As these symptoms are often underestimated as part of menstruation, most women neglect the signs and do not consult a doctor.

Dr. Safeena Anas, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology at Aster Hospital, Qusais, said: “Over five percent of the female population in the UAE has endometriosis. It is a significant number. Hence, early diagnosis is crucial. Delaying treatment will only aggravate the condition, and in severe cases, it would affect the ability of a woman to conceive a child. Therefore, women must watch out for these symptoms and undergo a check-up to rule out the possibility of endometriosis.”

The condition can easily be diagnosed with an ultrasound scan or by undergoing a laparoscopic procedure.

“In the early stages, the condition can be cured with medicines. Treatment of severe cases would require surgery. The treatment method is tailored to the patient's condition,” said Dr. Manish Srinivasa Murthy, a specialist in anesthesia at the hospital.

With the opening of the clinic, Aster Hospital, Qusais, will now be regularly conducting awareness sessions and campaigns to educate people and reduce their suffering.

The endometriosis clinic at Aster Hospital, Qusais, was inaugurated by Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics, UAE, in the presence of doctors, management members, and staff.

