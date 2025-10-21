Dubai, UAE – Aster DM Healthcare, one of the leading integrated healthcare providers in the GCC and India, has been ranked as the 2nd largest healthcare provider in the UAE and 15th largest in the EMEA region by revenue, according to Healthcare Business International’s (HBI) - a leading provider of news, analysis, and market data for the global healthcare industry, in its 2025 report on the Top 100 for-profit hospital groups.

Recently, four hospitals from Aster DM Healthcare were recognised in Newsweek’s ‘World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026’ list, among 350 hospitals globally. This further affirms the organisation’s commitment to innovation, digital transformation, and patient-centric care.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, "This recognition by Healthcare Business International reflects nearly four decades of trust from our patients and their families, which has supported our growth and reinforced our commitment to providing high-quality, accessible, and compassionate care across the markets we serve. Our journey is aligned with UAE’s Vision 2031, and we are proud to contribute to the country’s emergence as a global healthcare destination combining medical excellence, innovation, and patient-centricity."

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, added, " Over the last four decades, Aster has been on a journey to make quality, compassionate care accessible to all. So, being recognized 15th among Healthcare Business International’s Top 100 Hospital Groups in EMEA for 2025, and the second largest in UAE, is more than just recognition. It reflects the trust our customers have placed in us over the years and the dedication of our teams who show up every day with heart, skill, and purpose.”

Through its network of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, Aster DM Healthcare continues to shape the growth of the UAE healthcare sector, supporting national and regional goals to build a healthier, more resilient future. Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across five countries in the GCC and Jordan. The company is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 124 clinics, and 333 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

