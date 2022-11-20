Dubai – On occasion of World Diabetes Day 2022, Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, is organizing the largest diabetes screening camp in the UAE. The camp was inaugurated on 19th November 2022 by senior officials from the UAE Ministry of Labour, Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, along with senior officials from Aster DM Healthcare, and is being held at Dubai Investment Park 2. Through this camp, the group aims to screen the labour camps in the DIP area and provide more than 10,000 free screenings within 24 hours. This initiative is also an attempt by the group to set a Guinness World Record.

With this initiative, Aster DM Healthcare aims to create an awareness on Diabetes amongst the blue collar workers in the UAE who often tend to ignore their own health while pushing through their daily jobs, living away from their families. A separate area at the same venue has been set up for screenings for females and families. This is a part of the Group’s continuous efforts to encourage people of UAE to take care of their own health and undertake proactive measures to detect onset of chronic lifestyle diseases at an early stage.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, "Diabetes mellitus is rightly called a silent killer. This lifestyle disease catches us silently and slowly kills us without our being aware of it until it is too late. This is the most important cause of early mortality and morbidity through cardiac, renal, and retinal causes, along with many other organ systems. If detected early, it is one of the most easily preventable and treatable conditions. As a community commitment program, Aster will be at the forefront of detecting the silent killer early."

As a part of the medical camp, in addition to providing free diabetes screening, people were also educated to identify the early symptoms of diabetes and get checked on time. For those detected with the disease were guided on the next steps of medical care and how best to manage and live with diabetes. Over the 1 day camp, people had the opportunity to participate in entertainment activities while undertaking the tests.

Over the last 35 years, Aster DM Healthcare has been consistent in its mission to provide quality healthcare at affordable costs at the door-step of the people that it serves, thereby pushing boundaries of excellence in healthcare and setting global benchmarks in the field of medicine and patient care.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 30 hospitals, 121 clinics, 459* pharmacies, 19 labs and 140 patient experience centers in seven countries, including India. We have over 28,400 plus dedicated staff including 3,622 doctors and 8,095 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

* Including 214 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster.

