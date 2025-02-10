myAster app is a one-stop solution for all Aster services in the country - hospital, pharmacies and clinics (Aster Clinics will be launched in KSA soon). It will provide the user with easy access to doctor appointments, telehealth consultations, home delivery of pharmacy and wellness products and a wide range of wellbeing solutions. myAster also enables the user to track their health vitals, access lab reports, health records and manage chronic conditions, all from their fingertips, ensuring easy management of their health from anywhere, at any time.

Aster has committed to invest SAR 1 billion (USD 250 million) in Saudi Arabia over the next 2-3 years across hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and digital health to create an omnichannel health and wellness experience for the people in the Kingdom, in alignment with Vision 2030

Riyadh: Aster DM Healthcare, a leading integrated healthcare provider in the GCC, marks a significant milestone with the launch of its flagship digital health platform, myAster, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This launch aligns with Aster’s ambitious plans to expand its footprint in the Kingdom and transform the healthcare experience for the people of the country.

With a proven track record as the UAE’s No.1 wellbeing and healthcare app and over 2 million downloads, myAster is set to redefine digital healthcare in Saudi Arabia. The app offers an all-encompassing suite of services, including online pharmacy, prescription home delivery, appointment management, video consultation, and home care services.

As part of its launch at the prestigious LEAP 2025 event, myAster unveiled a groundbreaking feature: AI and gen AI voice integration in collaboration with Google Cloud. This advanced capability introduces Arabic voice response, allowing users to describe their symptoms in their native dialect for personalized and culturally relevant interactions. The AI-driven symptom analysis guides users to the most appropriate specialists or healthcare services within Aster’s network. By bridging language barriers and enhancing accessibility, this innovation underscores Aster’s dedication to delivering inclusive and patient-centric healthcare solutions in Saudi Arabia.

Designed to meet the diverse needs of users, myAster empowers individuals to track their health vitals, access lab reports and health records, and benefit from chronic disease management programs tailored to address lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. With these features, myAster provides a comprehensive solution for users to proactively manage their wellness journey.

Commenting on the launch of myAster in Saudi Arabia, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare said “The launch of myAster in Saudi Arabia is a pivotal moment in our journey to bring integrated and accessible healthcare solutions to the Kingdom. With the introduction of myAster, we continue to lead the digital revolution in the GCC, reaffirming our commitment to building a future-ready healthcare ecosystem that prioritizes convenience, accessibility, and innovation.”

Nalla Karunanithy, CEO of Digital Health and E-Commerce, Aster DM Healthcare added “myAster not only empowers individuals to take charge of their health but also bridges the gap between patients and specialists by guiding them to the right care based on real-time symptom analysis. By leveraging AI and collaborating with Google Cloud, we’re setting a new standard for digital healthcare innovation. As we continue to innovate, our vision is to build a future where healthcare is not only smarter and more efficient but also deeply human-centered, meeting the unique needs of every individual we serve.”

"Unlocking solutions that empower customers remains the most critical component of every enterprise’s digital transformation strategy,” said Bader Almadi, Google Cloud GM in Saudi Arabia at Google Cloud. “Using Google Cloud's AI and generative AI technologies, Aster DM Healthcare aims to transform the patient experience with myAster. The introduction of Arabic voice response, powered by our advanced AI models, makes healthcare more accessible and personalized for the people of Saudi Arabia, demonstrating the potential of AI to revolutionize how healthcare is delivered.”

Aster DM Healthcare has pledged an investment of SAR 1 billion (USD 250 million) in Saudi Arabia over the next 2-3 years, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare in the region. This investment will support the expansion of Aster Pharmacy to 180 stores across the Kingdom, while also scaling bed capacity to 1,000 through the establishment of five new hospitals in major cities alongside the existing Aster Sanad Hospital.

Additionally, Aster plans to launch 30 medical centers to reinforce its integrated healthcare model and provide employment opportunities to approximately 4,900 people in the Kingdom over the next five years. The introduction of myAster is a pivotal component of this strategy, designed to deliver a seamless connected care experience for the residents of Saudi Arabia.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries: including 5 GCC countries and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 120 clinics, and 307 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1806 doctors and 3826 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.