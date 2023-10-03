Medcare Royal Multi-Specialty Hospital, set to open in early 2024, would see the introduction of cutting-edge AI-enabled Fujifilm radiology solutions like MRI, Advanced CT, 3D Digital Mammography X-Ray Systems, C Arm, among others.

These latest technology systems from Fujifilm would also be introduced at existing Aster and Medcare facilities in UAE and Qatar

The implementation of the project in UAE is routed through One Health – Fujifilm’s distributor in UAE

Dubai, UAE: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, has entered into a strategic partnership with Fujifilm, a global leader in healthcare solutions, to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled diagnostics, imaging and radiology solutions in GCC. The first phase of the partnership was formalized through a signing ceremony attended by the leadership team from Aster DM Healthcare, Fujifilm and One Health.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, stated, "Aster is committed to embracing technological innovations that enhance patient care. The partnership with Fujifilm, one of the most innovative companies in the domain of healthcare technology, underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technological expertise in patient care. The AI powered diagnosis will be improving healthcare outcomes and patient experiences significantly.”

This transformative collaboration brings in a new era in healthcare by revolutionizing the diagnostic radiology capabilities across Aster DM Healthcare facilities, with Medcare Royal Hospital set to receive the initial rollout, followed by other Aster and Medcare hospitals in the region. These latest AI-empowered technologies from Fujifilm are aimed at providing accurate and fast diagnostics at the highest standard of patient comfort and safety, while equipping doctors and medical professionals with the accurate information required to provide the best treatment.

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, added, "This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone in our journey to offer world-class healthcare services. The integration of AI technology into our diagnostics and radiology solutions aligns perfectly with our patient-centric approach, as it not only expedites processes but also ensures the utmost comfort for our patients."

These systems add capacity to Aster’s MRI services like advanced Cardiac MR, making MR examination shorter with the latest fast imaging techniques and CT scan will be more patient-friendly with the latest low dose techniques. Mammogram studies will be more comprehensive with the latest Contrast-Enhanced Digital Mammography, Tomosynthesis and Stereotactic Biopsy, etc.

Mr. Michio Kondo, Managing Director, Fujifilm Middle East & Africa, emphasized "We are happy to see the adoption of our cutting-edge Japanese technology and solution in the Aster DM Healthcare network. Beyond these systems having our leadership AI Technologies and best in best-in-class patient care approaches, these systems incorporate our Ecologically friendly technologies. We are certain these first-in-the-region installations, will jointly with Aster DM Healthcare, elevate the regional patient care expectations and standards.”

All systems have been equipped with cutting-edge ecologically friendly technology, such as Zero Boil Off Helium Technology for the preservation of helium and Smart Eco feature to minimize electrical power consumption, in accordance with Fujifilm and Aster DM Healthcare's overarching environmental sustainability goals.

Mr. Kinjal Zaveri, Chief Executive Office, One Health LLC, UAE, shared his enthusiasm to partner in this collaboration to bring in the latest medical advances in UAE from their principal suppliers like Fujifilm to leading Healthcare service providers like Aster DM Healthcare. He shared how One Health group’s economy of scale is helping to bring world-class healthcare technologies at appropriate value into UAE.

This collaboration symbolizes a profound commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable healthcare solutions that benefit patients and contribute to the advancement of healthcare in the region.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 33 hospitals, 127 clinics, 527 pharmacies* and 229 labs and patient experience centers in seven countries, including India. We have 31,222 dedicated staff including 3,998 doctors and 9,204 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

*Including 255 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster

About Fujifilm:

Fujifilm Middle East is at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions across a wide spectrum of global industries. Leveraging our profound knowledge and fundamental technologies, our core businesses encompass healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging, and document products. These offerings are rooted in our extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, and imaging technologies.

For further information, please visit www.fujifilm.com OR: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujifilm-middle-east-fze/

About One Health

One Health, a part of the Pure Health group portfolio, is an authorized distributor for leading brands in the Medical and Diagnostic Devices industry. They have valuable partnerships with innovation leaders in various healthcare sectors, including Critical Care, Patient Care, Radiology, Oncology, Laboratory Diagnostics, Renal, Surgical, Consumables, Clinical, and Healthcare IT Solutions Devices. Notably, Fujifilm is their major partner, further reinforcing their commitment to providing cutting-edge healthcare solutions.

For more information about us, please contact: