The most common issue that caregivers faced was maintaining hygiene and getting their wards to comply, particularly for girls aged 12 to 37 who may not fully understand hygiene concepts.

The launch event also introduced the SheShines privilege card, designed specifically for people of determination, offering young girls and women tailored healthcare benefits, exclusive services, and priority access.

Dubai, UAE – Aster Clinics, a leading integrated healthcare provider under Aster DM Healthcare GCC, has unveiled A Handbook for Caregivers: Menstrual Management in the People of Determination. This crucial guide is designed to support caregivers in managing menstruation for young girls and women of determination, offering practical insights, strategies, and tips for navigating the challenges often faced by those in the care of people of determination.

The primary aim of the handbook is to foster a greater understanding of menstrual health and create a supportive environment for people of determination. It emphasizes the importance of proper menstrual care to ensure physical health, comfort, and dignity. The handbook also serves as an essential resource for caregivers, helping them manage the unique difficulties of menstruation in individuals of determination.

In addition to providing caregivers with tools to address physical challenges, the handbook highlights ways to manage symptoms, understand the mental state of their wards during menstruation, and improve communication about their feelings toward the process. These aspects are designed to empower caregivers and ensure that menstruation is approached with empathy and support, fostering a dignified and inclusive environment for people of determination.

The UAE’s significant strides in gender equality, as reflected in its top regional and global rankings, highlight a broader commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowerment for all. Initiatives like the Handbook for Caregivers on Menstrual Management for People of Determination build upon this foundation, addressing critical healthcare needs of young girls and women of determination while supporting caregivers in their invaluable roles.

The UAE has achieved a new global milestone in gender balance, ranking seventh globally and first regionally in the Gender Inequality Index 2024 by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).[1]These achievements, rooted in the vision of the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reflect the nation’s dedication to equal rights and opportunities for men and women, ensuring access to healthcare, education, and employment. This progressive approach paves the way for initiatives like this handbook, which contribute to a more inclusive and compassionate society.

At the launch event, in addition to the unveiling of the handbook, Aster Clinics also introduced the SheShines Card, a privilege card aimed at empowering young girls and women of determination. This card reflects Aster's ongoing commitment to inclusion and compassionate care. Designed to offer tailored healthcare benefits, the SheShines Card ensures priority services, including minimal to no waiting time, a 30% discount on non-covered services and procedures, and complimentary first-time consultations for neurology and psychology. These benefits are available at select Aster Clinics, marking a significant step towards ensuring autonomy, dignity, and a better healthcare experience for young girls and women of determination. This new initiative complements the launch of the handbook, reinforcing Aster’s dedication to creating a world where everyone, regardless of ability, thrives with dignity and confidence.

The launch event gathered caregivers, healthcare professionals, educators, and representatives from institutions supporting people of determination, along with senior leadership from Aster. Notable attendees included Ms. Ebtihal Mohammed Al Tamimi, Vice President of the Parents Council Dubai Committee, and Dr. Alka Kalra, Founder Director of EduScan Group. Dr. Mehnaz Abdulla, the author of the handbook, shared her personal journey that led to the creation of the guide. Her work, which is grounded in years of research and real-world experience, addresses the crucial need for specialized support for caregivers managing menstruation in people of determination.

Dr. Mehnaz Abdulla, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynecology at Aster Women Clinic, Al Qusais, and the author of the handbook, shared her inspiration behind the initiative stating "While pursuing my post-graduation, an elderly couple visited me with their 30-year-old daughter od determination, seeking a hysterectomy because they couldn’t manage her menstrual issues. This sparked my passion to explore the difficulties faced by caregivers of people of determination and led me to create this handbook. It is my hope that this resource will not only educate caregivers but also ease their journey, providing them with practical solutions and a deeper understanding of menstrual management."

Dr. Mehnaz highlighted the most common challenges caregivers face, particularly in maintaining hygiene and getting their wards to comply. “Girls, especially those aged 12 to 37, may not fully understand hygiene concepts,” Dr. Mehnaz explained. “It becomes a struggle for caregivers to get them to wear sanitary pads and to prevent them from removing them. Additionally, there is a lack of support for caregivers in addressing these specific challenges." Dr. Mehnaz’s research has highlighted the importance of early education for both caregivers and individuals, using visual aids like flashcards and red-dyed pads to improve compliance and understanding of menstrual hygiene.

Highlighting the initiative’s alignment with Aster’s mission, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, said "At Aster DM Healthcare, our mission is rooted in compassion, innovation, and a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all. The introduction of Dr. Mehnaz Abdulla’s handbook is a testament to our dedication to addressing often overlooked healthcare needs. This handbook provides invaluable support to caregivers who have long struggled with the complexities of menstrual health management for people of determination. We are proud to offer this vital resource as part of our commitment to creating a more inclusive and compassionate healthcare environment. I would like to congratulate Dr. Mehnaz Abdulla for her dedication in creating such an impactful and much-needed guide that will make a real difference for caregivers and their loved ones."

Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO, Aster Hospitals and Clinics, UAE, Oman & Bahrain, added "In healthcare, certain experiences leave a lasting impact, shaping not only our understanding but our commitment to addressing unmet needs. Conversations with Dr. Mehnaz Abdulla illuminated the critical gap in support for caregivers of young girls and women of determination. This handbook is more than just a guide; it’s a compassionate response to a pressing need. It’s a testament to inclusivity, breaking barriers, sparking conversations, and providing much-needed guidance.

This initiative aligns with our organizational vision of ‘Accessible, affordable quality healthcare for all strata of communities’ and highlights our moral responsibility as a healthcare provider to share knowledge and raise awareness. I am honored to have contributed a foreword and congratulate Dr. Abdulla for her dedication to improving the lives of both caregivers and those under their care."

The handbook is now available free of charge to caregivers at Aster Clinics across the UAE, where they can access it directly. For appointments or to inquire further about the handbook and the SheShines Card, caregivers can call 044 400 500. Through this invaluable resource, Aster DM Healthcare aims to empower caregivers, improve menstrual health management for both young girls and women of determination, and ultimately enhance the quality of life for those in their care, fostering a future where no one is left behind in the pursuit of dignity, care, and support.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

For more information:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Aster DM Healthcare GCC

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com

Udhayan Sasidharan Nair

Manager - PR & Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Email : udhayan.nair@asterdmhealthcare.com

[1] https://www.wam.ae/en/article/b251udd-uae-ranked-seventh-globally-first-regionally-2024