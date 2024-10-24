Dubai, UAE: Aster Clinics, part of Aster DM Healthcare GCC, has announced the opening of six new Clinics across the UAE. The new clinics, strategically located in Liwan, Oud Metha, and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) in Dubai, as well as Halwan in Sharjah, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain (UAQ), are now operational. These new locations represent a significant step in Aster's mission to make exceptional healthcare services more accessible to communities across the UAE.

The new clinics will offer a wide range of specialties, including General Medicine, Family Medicine, Gynecology, Pediatrics, Cardiology, Dentistry, Dermatology, Orthopedics, and Gastroenterology, among other advanced medical services. In addition to these specialties, the clinics will provide comprehensive care under one roof, offering advanced diagnostic services, Radiology, health checks, vaccinations, IV drips, and more. Each clinic is equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, designed to provide patients with a seamless, high-quality healthcare experience. Staffed by a team of highly skilled and experienced doctors, these clinics promise to deliver personalized care that caters to the diverse health needs of the population.

The launch event was graced by Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospital & Clinics, UAE, Bahrain & Oman, Mr. Manish Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Aster & Access Clinics - UAE & Bahrain, and other senior leadership from Aster Clinics UAE.

This expansion brings the total number of clinics to 120 across the GCC, with 107 of those located in the UAE. The growth reflects Aster DM Healthcare's ongoing commitment to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare for people from all walks of life. By reinforcing its market presence not only in Dubai but also in Sharjah, Fujairah, and UAQ, Aster continues to ensure that more patients have access to world-class care, close to home, significantly broadening its reach and strengthening its presence across the Emirates.

Speaking about the launch, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, said “With the launch of six new Aster Clinics, we aim to bring quality, accessible healthcare closer to our communities across the UAE. Our expansion into new regions reflects our commitment to ensuring that every individual in UAE has convenient access to trusted medical services. This is a significant step in our journey to make healthcare more inclusive and comprehensive, as we aim to serve even more people with excellence in healthcare.”

Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospital & Clinics, UAE, Bahrain & Oman, commented on the launch, stating “This is a proud moment for Aster as we expand our footprint with the launch of six new clinics, reinforcing our commitment to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for communities across the UAE. Our goal has always been to provide the best possible care, and by bringing our services closer to where people live, we are ensuring that individuals and families can benefit from timely medical attention and a holistic approach to wellness. As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to delivering compassionate, high-quality care that enhances the well-being of our patients.”

Each of the six new clinics features state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring that patients have access to modern treatment options, and expert care in a convenient, community-focused setting. The clinics also emphasize a patient-centric approach, with highly trained medical professionals providing specialized care tailored to individual health needs.

Aster Clinics' ongoing expansion aims to solidify its position in the UAE’s healthcare landscape by increasing patient footfall and establishing new benchmarks for patient care and service excellence. This growth aligns with Aster's broader vision of making world-class healthcare accessible, ultimately helping communities achieve better health outcomes.

Aster Clinics’ commitment to excellence in patient care has been recognized through several prestigious awards, including the GOLD Award for Mission M.A.G.I.C at the International CX Awards 2023, and the GOLD Award for Best CX Team of The Year, Best Patient Experience, and Best CX Strategy at the Gulf Customer Experience Awards 2023. Aster also received 3 Bronze Awards for Best Digital Transformation – Strategic Approach and Customers at the Heart of Everything at the International CX Awards 2023, a Silver Award for the Most Innovative Customer Happiness Initiative at the Customer Happiness Awards & Summit 2023, and the accolade for Best Customer Experience Team in the MENA Region at the CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards 2023. These accolades further highlight Aster’s dedication to innovation and exceptional customer experience in healthcare.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across six countries in the region: 5 GCC countries and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1806 doctors and 3826 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.