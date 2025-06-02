The new centre will address autism, ADHD, learning disabilities, and more, with plans for expansion across the UAE in the next two years

The centre is designed for children aged 0-16 years, providing holistic care including screening, assessments, diagnoses, and customized interventions

With 16% of children born in the UAE as low birth weight, and a growing prevalence of developmental challenges like autism (1 in 146 births or 0.68%) and ADHD (affecting 5.1% to 8.8% of children), the need for specialized, early intervention care is more critical than ever.

Dubai, UAE: Aster Clinics, a leading integrated healthcare provider under Aster DM Healthcare GCC, in collaboration with DYU Healthcare, a prominent leader in child development services, has announced the opening of a new Integrated Child Development Centre in Bur Dubai, Dubai. This innovative centre offers a holistic approach to child development, providing a comprehensive range of interdisciplinary therapy services tailored to the unique needs of children of all abilities.

An extension of Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC), the centre offers screening, assessment, diagnosis, and intervention services designed to enhance key developmental areas such as mobility, strength, coordination, cognition, communication, social skills, and emotional growth. By nurturing these abilities, the centre empowers children to navigate the world with greater confidence and independence.

The centre follows a unique interdisciplinary model, bringing together medical doctors and rehabilitation professionals to develop individualized care plans tailored to each child’s specific needs. Services include screening and diagnosis of developmental delays, neurodevelopmental, communication, and motor disorders, as well as behavioral assessments. Evaluations cover speech and language skills, sensory integration, IQ testing, and special education needs, addressing conditions such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, Down Syndrome, learning disabilities, and speech-language disorders.

As part of its comprehensive diagnostic framework, the centre offers Psycho-Educational Analysis to integrate insights across disciplines and create personalized intervention plans. Equipped with internationally recognized assessment tools, it ensures evidence-based care across all stages—from screening to therapy—for children aged 0–16 years.

What sets this centre apart is its seamless collaboration between medical and rehabilitation teams, combining hospital and clinic-based care under one roof. DYU Healthcare’s proven Standard Operating Procedures, developed over a decade of experience in India, guide the centre’s operations. This includes care for children discharged from the NICU and those requiring ongoing support in early childhood. DYU’s team-based approach has consistently delivered impactful outcomes for children with a wide range of developmental challenges.

In this collaboration, DYU Healthcare is responsible for the day-to-day operations and the implementation of its proven models of care, while Aster Clinics provides strategic leadership and guidance, to ensure the integration of these services within the UAE healthcare landscape. This partnership brings together Aster’s established healthcare infrastructure and DYU’s specialized expertise in child development.

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, expressed her enthusiasm for the centre's opening, saying, “The Integrated Child Development Centre is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services to children and families in the UAE. Our partnership with DYU Healthcare enables us to offer a truly holistic and integrated approach to child development. This is only the beginning, and we are excited to expand these services across the Aster Network in the UAE.”

Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals & Clinics in the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman, emphasized the importance of addressing the growing demand for specialized care in the UAE. “With the increasing number of parents concerned about their children’s development or behavior due to disorders like ADHD, autism, and learning disabilities, this centre will provide proper assessment, counseling and integrated, specialized care for children if required. Our goal is to deliver early, impactful interventions that will make a lasting difference to children's lives.”

Dr. Prashanth Gowda, Co-Founder of DYU Healthcare Consultancy and Founder of DYU Healthcare India, shared his excitement about the new partnership, stating, " We are excited to launch this first-of-its-kind Child Development Centre in Bur Dubai, offering medical, paramedical, and remedial services under one roof to save parents time and resources. Our expert team, trained in top allied health institutions in India, uses the latest international tools for evidence-based, tailored interventions. We look forward to expanding Aster DYU Centres across the UAE to serve more children.”

Operating daily from 9 AM to 7 PM, the centre will deliver over 20,000 therapy sessions annually, serving around 350 children and conducting assessments for approximately 500. With a skilled team, advanced equipment, and an interdisciplinary approach, it ensures comprehensive, evidence-based care.

Over the next two years, the centre plans to expand to 10 locations across the UAE. It will also launch cultural activities, competitions, and community outreach, including partnerships with local nurseries, primary, and middle schools to extend services within school premises.

This collaboration between Aster Clinics and DYU Healthcare marks a major step forward in child development care in the UAE, promising lasting impact for children and their families.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 122 clinics, and 313 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.