Having organized the largest free diabetes screening camp for low-income workers on occasion of World Diabetes Day, the Guinness World Records™ title was awarded for breaking the record for the most pre-diabetes/diabetes screening forms completed in 24 hours.

Dubai – Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the GCC and India, was awarded the Guinness World Records™ title for the Most pre-diabetes/diabetes screening forms completed in 24 hours organized for low-income workers at Dubai Investment Park -2. The certificate was presented by an Official Adjudicator from Guinness World Records™ to Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare at a special event.

The 24-hour diabetes screening camp was inaugurated on November 19, 2022, in the presence of senior officials from the UAE Ministry of Labour, Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, along with Mr. James Mathew, Independent Director, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, Group CEO at Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE, and Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO at Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centre.

With the objective of raising diabetes awareness among low-income workers in the UAE, the initiative saw active participation from residents of the labour camp in the DIP area and successfully screened 12714 people in 24 hours. In addition to providing free diabetes screening, workers were also educated to identify the early symptoms of diabetes and get checked on time. For those detected with the disease, guidance was provided on the next steps of medical care and how to best manage and live with diabetes.

Upon receiving the record certificate, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, "Aster is proud to find a place in the Guinness World Records™ for testing 12714 people for diabetes mellitus within 24 hours. This is aimed at finding out those who are already afflicted as well as at risk of this silent killer, to help them to take curative and preventative measures. We are happy that we could do this among low-income blue-collar workers, who don’t have ready access to testing and treatment. Aster will provide follow-up testing and medical aid to people who were detected to be diabetic in the camp."

Alwaleed Osman, the Official Adjudicator at Guinness World Records™, said, “It is great to see that Guinness World Records™ Record Titles are inspiring humanitarian causes such as these. Congratulations, you are officially amazing!”

