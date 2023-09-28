On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s meeting held in New York, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) was honored for its robust ties with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), by Mr. Abdallah Al Dardari Assistant Secretary-General, Assistant Administrator, and Director, Regional Bureau for Arab States of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The event also witnessed the presence of His Excellency Ambassador Mohamed Issa Abushahab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations.

The MBRF’s strategic partnership with UNDP aligns with its unwavering commitment to supporting sustainable development and improving knowledge capabilities in the UAE and the region, following the global efforts to realize the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, the partnership signifies the vision of the UAE to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills required for future endeavors. Over the past 15 years, joint efforts have sought to enhance sustainable development by developing educational and research capabilities and disseminating knowledge required for the future. The partnership between the MBRF and the UNDP has been built upon a shared vision to foster sustainable and knowledge-based development in the Arab world and abroad. It is achieved through joint efforts in various areas, including curriculum development, organizing events and conferences, and exchanging experiences and knowledge.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “We express our gratitude towards the Assistant Secretary-General of the UN for recognizing our efforts and would like to confirm our enduring global knowledge partnership with the UNDP, which signifies our commitment to disseminating knowledge and accelerating development across the region and globally. Through this partnership, we seek to boost knowledge among the coming generations, as they are key to building societies and nations as well as driving progress and prosperity. We believe that investing to build the knowledge capabilities of young individuals is a national wealth that helps them achieve their dreams and aspirations, thus improving their journey towards a knowledge-based society. The MBRF will continue its efforts to build evidence-based policies and its thought leadership to attain sustainable development in the Arab World and beyond.”

The robust partnership between both parties seeks to offer equal support to countries by enhancing education and skills, advancing scientific research, and raising awareness of the significance of sustainable development. The partnership further signifies a positive step towards creating a wiser and more progressive world as well as realizing sustainable development globally. It comes at a time when the world is experiencing increased challenges in education and development. Through this partnership, the MBRF and the UNDP seek to foster sustainable development as well as empower individuals and communities across the globe.

In the past years, the partnership has proved to be a key driver for expediting efforts to attain the SDGs by implementing extensive solutions. The remarkable achievements of the partnership include the creation of the Global Knowledge Index and the publication of the Future of Knowledge Foresight report.

