Saudi Arabia: Hosted by the Royal Commission in Jubail Industrial City, The Asset Integrity and Process Safety Conference & Exhibition - KSA Edition, concludes at the King Abdullah Cultural Center in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The conference dealt with the main issues related to extending the life of assets and improving maintenance strategies, which will improve the integrity and reliability of assets while maintaining production capacity and reducing operational cost.

Eng. Abdullah bin Mahmoud Kashgari inaugurated the conference on behalf of the CEO of the Royal Commission in Jubail, Dr. Ahmed bin Zaid Al-Hussein. More than 500 participants from experts and specialists in the energy and resources sector participated in the conference, including asset managers, engineers, HSE professionals, and maintenance experts.

The event provided a platform for participants to share their experiences, insights, and solutions on critical issues in asset life extension and optimization of maintenance strategies via keynote speeches, technical sessions, panel discussions, and an exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in asset integrity and process safety.

The event provided insights from industry experts such as Eng. Khalid Sheltami, Chief Engineer at SABIC Manufacturing Center of Excellence, Eng. Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, Executive Vice President (Manufacturing) at NAMA Chemicals, Eng. Muhammad Javed Zahooruddin, Lead Engineer Corrosion, Integrity & Inspection at SASREF, Mr. Thomas Heckmann, Global Senior Business Architect at IFS, Mohammed Abufour, Advanced NDT Supervisor at Saudi Aramco and Mr. Martin Robinson, CEO – IRISS.

Khalid Sheltami, Chief Engineer at SABIC Manufacturing Center of Excellence said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Asset Integrity and Process Safety Conference & Exhibition. This event provided us a platform for professionals in the energy and resources industry to share our experiences and best practices in asset management and maintenance. The conference was a great opportunity to learn about the latest technologies and solutions that can optimize production while maintaining the integrity and safety of assets. I look forward to attending future editions of this event."

Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, Executive Vice President (Manufacturing) at NAMA Chemicals added, "Attending the Asset Integrity and Process Safety Conference & Exhibition was a great learning opportunity. The event provided valuable insights on how to improve asset reliability, maintain safety, and optimize production. It addressed chronic issues related to asset integrity and process safety and presented advanced strategies and technologies to optimize production. I appreciate the organizers for bringing together industry experts to knowledge and explore innovative solutions to complex challenges.”

“It is crucial to meet industry peers and have knowledge sharing sessions to achieve Asset Integrity Management System (AIMS) goals and improve profitability. By setting and maintaining IOWs, organizations can effectively manage risks, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, and optimize production while minimizing maintenance and replacement costs. The Asset Integrity and Process Safety Conference & Exhibition provided valuable insights into the latest advancements in IOW management, and I am confident that these strategies will continue to drive improvements in asset integrity and profitability for years to come," said Muhammad Javed Zahooruddin, Lead Engineer Corrosion, Integrity & Inspection at SASREF.

The event explored ways to improve asset reliability, prevent unplanned shutdowns, and optimize production while maintaining the integrity and safety of assets. The event also highlighted the importance of asset management and maintenance in ensuring the long-term reliability, safety, and efficiency of assets.