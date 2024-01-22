Dubai: Showcasing a firm commitment to innovation and excellence, ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, unveils a new Regional Headquarters at National Industries Park in Dubai, putting them at the epicentre of the Middle East, that is transforming its infrastructure and enabling technology and innovation for growth.

The inauguration of the new facility took place recently and redefines the security industry landscape in the Middle East, India, and Africa region. Under one roof, divisions of the ASSA ABLOY Group come together to deliver an unrivalled choice of access solutions and innovations.

“I am proud to open our state-of the-art regional headquarters in Dubai. The facility marks a new era of innovation and excellence, with sustainability at the heart, in this dynamic industrial hub of Dubai,” says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

ASSA ABLOY was pleased to welcome the esteemed Swedish Ambassador, representatives from the Swedish Business Council and National Industries Park, as well as distinguished delegates from DP World, Dubai Economic Development Corporation, and the Minister of State for Foreign Trade. This is a pivotal moment as divisions from the ASSA ABLOY Group come together under one roof, with the convergence of expertise and passion to deliver an unparalleled showcase of access solutions.

State-of-the-art showroom

A state-of-the-art showroom is meticulously designed to exhibit the extensive range of ASSA ABLOY’s products and solutions, spanning all brands and divisions, comprising of HID, Global Solutions, Entrance Systems and Opening Solutions, including Yale, Abloy and TESA.

The cutting-edge showroom reinvents product presentation and puts the customers at the centre of the experience. Clients can embark on an interactive and immersive experience, with live demonstrations and behind the scenes action showcasing the breadth of innovative products and solutions, where they can discover new synergies and collaboration opportunities as part of the transformative experience.

Sustainability is at the heart of the new facility

Sustainability is at the heart of the new facility and is living testament to the company’s commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.

The facility boasts thermally insulated masonry block walls and high U-value glass windows for enhanced energy efficiency. A near-white warehouse roof also reduces heat absorption, and landscaping and irrigation systems are eco-conscious and water efficient. In addition, intelligent energy management and smart lighting further reduce energy consumption. The concrete floor incorporates recycled steel fibres from end-of-life tyres, alongside virgin steel fibres and green admixtures.

The new facility includes the region's largest door factory, a hub of innovation and efficiency. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and utilizing the latest materials, it spearheads in-house production of doors.

ASSA ABLOY doors are renowned for exceptional quality, they not only meet stringent security standards but also offer aesthetics which seamlessly complement diverse architectural designs. Doors produced in Dubai are shipped to destinations across the Middle East and Africa, catering to a wide array of architectural needs.

Dubai: Regional Headquarters Choice

As the dynamic hub of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai is the ideal location for ASSA ABLOY’s Middle East Regional Headquarters. The strategic decision to locate to the National Industries Park, emphasizes ASSA ABLOY's commitment to the industrial sector in Dubai and the UAE, as both a regional and a global leader in the access solutions industry.

“I am delighted that ASSA ABLOY has invested in establishing its cutting-edge regional office at National Industries Park. This move is a prime example of how we are working with our customers to expand their presence in the UAE and bolster our industrial landscape. The exceptional standards set by ASSA ABLOY in terms of innovation and sustainability exemplify the kind of forward-thinking and responsible corporate presence that we strive to nurture in Dubai,” comments Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director of DP World GCC.

“We are very proud of our new facility, and the grand opening not only marked a testament to our commitment to excellence, but also a declaration of our intention to lead across the Middle East and beyond, with innovative, sustainable, client-focused solutions that are setting new standards,” adds Mauro Felice, SVP & Head of Middle East, India, Israel & Africa Region.

