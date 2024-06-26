Doha – Eight aspiring scientists began building successful careers in research as they graduated from the Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals of Weill Cornell Medicine–Qatar (WCM-Q).

Fatimah Alhussain, Hafsa Madni, Ruqaia Shoheeduzzaman, Najla Ali Alkorbi, Lulwa Alhaddad, Dalia Hamdelneel, Omar Madani, and Sherouk Elnahla spent ten months working alongside WCM-Q’s world-class scientists in the college’s state-of-the-art laboratories. In addition to learning a comprehensive range of research competencies, including practical lab skills, how to conduct clinical research and knowledge of research administration, the interns were also able to gain hands-on experience of biomedical research by contributing to ongoing scientific studies carried out at WCM-Q.

In recognition of their successful mastery of these skills and competencies, the interns were presented with certificates of graduation at a special ceremony.

Dr. Khaled Machaca, associate dean for research, innovations, and commercialization, said: “It gives me great pleasure to congratulate our latest cohort of talented, dedicated, and hardworking young graduates of our Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals. These truly impressive young scientists and administrators have gained the skills and knowledge required to become key contributors to Qatar’s thriving biomedical research sector.”

This is the twelfth annual cycle of the Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals, which was launched in 2011 and to date has helped 58 graduates take the first step on the path to a successful career in research.

All of the interns who completed the Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals this year are graduates of leading universities in Qatar and the wider region. This year’s cohort graduated from Qatar University, Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Saudi Arabia, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, and the International University of Africa in Sudan.

Qatar University Biology graduate Najla Ali Alkorbi spent her ten months at WCM-Q interning in basic research. She said: “My practical experience has ignited a deeper passion for my chosen field, driving my anticipation to delve into the field of research I have long dreamed of.”

Dr. Nawaf Al-Taweel, an alumnus of the program from the 2011 cycle and a WCM-Q alumnus of the Class of 2017, attended the graduation event and gave the alumni speech. He said: “I offer my warmest congratulations to the graduates on this momentous occasion. I am certain that the core skills and experiences they have gained on this excellent program will give them a tremendous boost as they embark upon highly successful and rewarding careers in biomedical research.”

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

