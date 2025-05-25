Riyadh, KSA – Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (“Aspen”), a global specialty and branded multinational pharmaceutical company, has announced the establishment of a new regional headquarters in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Following a series of Middle East investments in key therapeutic areas aligned with both patient needs and market demands, the new regional headquarters will support Aspen’s regional growth strategy which includes a focus on three key pillars, namely, talent development, localization, and partnerships.

Daniel Vella Friggieri – Regional CEO Europe & Middle East, Aspen Pharmacare, said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our local presence in this crucial market. The large-scale changes that have occurred in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare landscape offer us a tremendous opportunity. Aspen’s new regional headquarters in Riyadh ensures that we can fully align with the Kingdom’s healthcare delivery objectives and mutual goal setting under Vision 2030.”

KSA has experienced a dynamic transformation with a large influx of expatriate professionals. This country now ranks among Aspen’s top five markets in the Middle East and Europe, underpinning the Group’s strategy to significantly enhance its presence in this area. Aspen has also identified several Saudi-based initiatives as high-priority projects, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to the Kingdom.

Wesam Nehad, Aspen Pharma RHQ General Manager, added: “Expanding in Saudi Arabia allows Aspen to build on our already well-established, strong capabilities across the Middle East – namely, an efficient distribution network, operational excellence, and a highly skilled team. As we continue to grow, we are committed to expanding our reach and enhancing patient access to high quality, affordable medicine across the Kingdom and wider region”.

Aspen focuses on marketing and manufacturing a broad range of post-patent, branded medicines and domestic brands covering both hospital and consumer markets through its key business segments, including manufacturing and commercial pharmaceuticals comprising injectable products, prescription and OTC medicines. Aspen’s wide variety of product types includes steriles, oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, biologicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

