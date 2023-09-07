Abu Dhabi (UAE) – Aspen Heights British School, part of International School Partnership (ISP), has been authorised as an IB World School, offering the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme starting in September for Years 12 and 13. The academically challenging programme serves as a comprehensive educational framework that equips pupils with the knowledge, skills and values needed to thrive in a rapidly changing and diverse world. It offers a balanced and rigorous education, promotes international understanding, and prepares students for success in higher education, careers, and life in general.

The school is launching the IB Diploma Programme with a generous scholarship programme with a tuition fee subsidy of up to 100% for exceptional students.

Receiving IB accreditation signifies that Aspen Heights has met the stringent standards set by the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO) and demonstrates a commitment to providing a high-quality international education. It ensures that students in the IB Diploma Programme have access to an internationally recognised curriculum, internal and external assessment practices, and opportunities for personal and academic growth.

In addition, Aspen Heights British School has been recently awarded the prestigious International Quality Mark accreditation, which supports and celebrates high-quality teaching by the school in both English and mathematics. Quality Mark is an internationally recognised external accreditation delivered by Tribal inspection and education services. Tribal Education Services

Aspen Heights underwent a rigorous and thorough evaluation carried out by Tribal inspectors. The inspection team met or exceeded the expectations in key elements of high-quality teaching and learning, including the identification and analysis of the school’s needs; strategic planning; target setting for improvement; intervention and support for pupils under-achieving or under-attaining; provision of quality in both teaching and in resources; staff development; and active engagement with families.

Emma Shanahan, Principal of Aspen Heights British School, said: “We are thrilled to announce that our school has achieved two significant milestones that reflect our commitment to excellence in education. These remarkable achievements would not have been possible without the tireless dedication and hard work of our entire school community. We extend our sincere appreciation to our talented and committed staff members who go above and beyond to provide an enriching educational experience, to our students for their determination, curiosity, and passion for learning, and to our families for their trust and continuous support.”

Aspen Heights British School, located in Al Bahya, Abu Dhabi, is a high-quality, ambitious British International School with a focus on outstanding progress for all, engagement with the community and environmental sustainability. The school offers the National Curriculum for England until Year 11, and, following their authorisation as an IB World School, the IBDP for Year 12 and above.

Some of the learning environments within the school include: a hydroponics greenhouse, animal caring and learning areas, bespoke playgrounds, ICT suite, astro pitch, 25m pool, multi-sports court and a dance studio.

Aspen Heights British School is part of International Schools Partnership, a global group of international schools. For more information about the school visit https://ahbs.ae/

