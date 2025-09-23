Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Aspect Development, a premium Egyptian real estate developer committed to redefining modern urban living, today announced its strategic expansion into the UAE and Greece while consolidating its position in Egypt. This expansion reflects the company’s ambition to create human-centric communities that combine design, sustainability, and lifestyle-driven amenities, reinforcing its role as one of the most dynamic emerging players in the regional real estate market.

In the UAE, Aspect will launch Winds Abu Dhabi in September 2025, its first landmark development in the capital. Delivered in partnership with Aldar Properties, Winds Abu Dhabi features two premium residential towers with 104 units, strategically located just 10 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport and 8 minutes from the new Disneyland Abu Dhabi. With total target sales approximately USD 33 million, the project is envisioned as a new benchmark for luxury living, offering residents sustainable design solutions, wellness facilities, and landscaped community areas.

Aspect’s entry into Greece signals its growing international outlook. The company’s Greek portfolio currently includes five projects, located in some of the country’s most sought-after coastal areas. These developments will deliver a refined Mediterranean lifestyle, enhanced by Golden Visa eligibility for international buyers. Designed to integrate world-class architecture, and strong investment appeal, they are expected to attract global investors seeking lifestyle and security benefits. Collectively, the portfolio has a total target sales of approximately USD 59 million.

In Egypt, Aspect is cementing its position as a key player in the luxury residential sector through its 12-acre flagship project in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement, located at the end of Street 90 – New Cairo 1. With total target sales of around USD 312 million, the development integrates premium residences with vibrant retail and expansive green spaces, creating a self-sustained community that responds to Egypt’s growing demand for modern, design-led living. With multiple projects already under construction, Aspect is aligning with Egypt’s rapid urban transformation and long-term growth vision.

Supporting all of these projects is Udesign Holding, Aspect’s construction arm and strategic partner for more than a decade. Udesign has consistently delivered projects from concept to completion, utilizing advanced construction methods and sustainable practices. “Our partnership with Aspect Development reflects our shared commitment to excellence,” said Ahmed Nabil, CEO of Udesign Holding. “For us, construction is more than building ,it is about creating enduring communities where lifestyle, technology, and sustainability come together seamlessly.”

According to Ahmed Awadalla, CEO of Aspect Development, the company’s expansion is part of a broader vision to redefine the way people experience urban living. “Homeowners and investors are increasingly looking for more than just property — they are looking for communities that offer culture, connectivity, and a sense of belonging. Our expansion into the UAE and Greece, together with our cornerstone presence in Egypt, allows us to deliver precisely that. Each of these markets holds enormous potential, and we are committed to creating places where people can live, connect, and thrive.”

Looking ahead, Aspect is exploring opportunities to extend its footprint into additional high-growth markets, while also embedding sustainability as a core principle across all developments. From energy-efficient building designs to community-driven green spaces, the company aims to align its future pipeline with global ESG benchmarks and regional development priorities.

As part of its regional growth strategy, Aspect Development will also be showcasing its portfolio at Cityscape Egypt 2025, taking place from 24 to 27 September in Cairo. The company invites visitors, investors, and industry stakeholders to join them at the exhibition, where Aspect will unveil exclusive previews of its flagship projects and share more details about upcoming launches. With interactive displays and dedicated representatives on-site, attendees will have the opportunity to experience first-hand the innovation, design excellence, and lifestyle-driven vision that define Aspect’s developments.

By weaving together bold expansion, strong local partnerships, and a commitment to sustainability, Aspect Development is positioning itself as a regional powerhouse in premium real estate. Its growing presence in Abu Dhabi, Athens, and Cairo reflects not only scale but also a clear vision: to create communities that inspire balance, connection, and long-term prosperity.

About Aspect Development

Aspect Development is a next-generation real estate developer shaping the future of premium living across the UAE, Egypt, and Greece. Guided by a vision to redefine urban lifestyles, the company delivers communities that merge innovative architecture, sustainability, and lifestyle-driven design. With a growing portfolio of flagship residential and mixed-use developments, Aspect works alongside leading global partners and its construction arm, Udesign Holding, to ensure precision, quality, and long-term value in every project.

By placing people and sustainability at the center of its strategy, Aspect Development is creating destinations that not only respond to today’s demand for modern living but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow’s residents and investors. Its ambition is clear: to establish itself as a regional powerhouse with international reach, setting new benchmarks for how real estate can inspire connection, prosperity, and well-being.

