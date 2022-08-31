Dubai: Ashok Leyland, the flagship brand of the Hinduja Group, the fourth largest bus manufacturer in the world and a transnational transportation and mobility solutions leader, today announced bagging orders from major fleets for 1,400 school buses in UAE- the company’s largest ever supply of school buses in UAE.

The 55-seater Falcon bus and 32-seater Oyster bus - will be supplied from Ashok Leyland’s US$ 50 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, which is the only certified local bus making facility in the entire GCC.

The total fleet deal for the GCC made buses has been bagged by Ashok Leyland’s UAE distribution partners, Swaidan Trading - Al Naboodah Group. Most of the supplies will be made to Emirates Transport and STS Group, a statement from the company said.

Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland said, “We are very happy to receive these orders, and this is a historic moment for Ashok Leyland in UAE. This is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our buses and reaffirms the faith that our customers have on our buses being the safest for transporting school students.

These products are made in the UAE assembly plant. The product concepts originate in the UAE, the designs are done by our engineers in UAE and are assembled in the factory in UAE, with more than 55% of parts sourced in UAE. It will be apt to call it “The Emirati Bus”- Made in UAE, for the GCC.

Our new Electric vehicle company, Switch Mobility, based out of UK, will help us fulfil our aspiration of zero carbon emission transportation. We see huge opportunities for growth through Switch’s expansion in UAE and the GCC and look forward to launch our electric vehicles in these markets soon.”

Mr. Amandeep Singh, Head- International Operations said “Ashok Leyland is one of the fastest growing brands in the Middle East with a growing market presence in UAE. Our lowest total cost of ownership and strong after-sales support differentiates us and has helped us win these orders.

We are excited with the growth we are seeing in the UAE economy and the opportunity it provides. We have aggressive plans to further enhance our portfolio in Light commercial vehicle space. You will hear from us shortly”.

The Ras Al Khaimah plant is a joint venture between Ashok Leyland and the Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA), UAE, and has an installed capacity of 4,000 buses a year. Ever since its start in 2008, Ashok Leyland has rolled out 25,500 buses from the plant so far. Over the years, the plant has generated abundant economic and social value. More than 7000 establishments in GCC own an Ashok Leyland product, transporting 1.8 Mn passengers every day. Building on the patronage of its customers, the company has expanded the portfolio and launched light commercial vehicles “Partner Truck” and “Gazl Buses”. The UAE plant also exports buses to African countries.

About Ashok Leyland:

Ashok Leyland, the flagship of the Hinduja group, is the 2nd largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India. Globally, the company is the 4th largest and the 10th largest manufacturer of buses and trucks respectively. A US $4.2 billion company, Ashok Leyland has 9 manufacturing plants spread across India, the UAE and the UK, and is present across 50 countries. In the Middle East, Ashok Leyland upholds the brand promise of supporting our customers’ successes through superior vehicle production, road performance, customer service and efficiency. Ashok Leyland is trusted for carrying the staff who build our cities, the staff who keep the economy going and the children who build our future. With considerable market presence in the United Arab Emirates for over 35 years, today, millions of passengers travel every day in an Ashok Leyland bus.