Gamra is set to welcome tourists in 2025, capitalizing on the region’s untapped potential

Riyadh: ASFAR, a Saudi tourism investment company owned by Public Investment Fund, announced today its partnership with Ebda to launch Gamra, a tourism project encompassing a mountain resort and an adventure park in Al Baha. Gamra represents ASFAR’s first forays into tourism infrastructure development in the emerging cities of Saudi Arabia. The upcoming project will offer visitors an integrated tourism experience.

Spanning nearly 70,000 square meters, the Gamra project will feature 100 units, including 70 upscale villas and 30 resort rooms, all designed to immerse guests in the beautiful mountain landscapes of Al Baha. The resort will offer guests a comprehensive tourism experience, featuring a spa, two restaurants, two cafes, an expansive outdoor plaza, and an outdoor adventure park alongside a indoor adventure park.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Fahad bin Mushayt, CEO of ASFAR, said, “we have a strategic focus to co-invest with the private sector to unlock tourism opportunities across the kingdom empowering private companies to amplify their contributions to the envisioned transformation of promising cities like Al Baha. We strive to redefine and elevate mountain tourism and agritourism, setting unparalleled industry standards within Saudi Arabia. This comes in line with the broader national agenda to boost the tourism sector and increase its input to the GDP, consistent with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Dr. Mushayt added: “We are excited to collaborate with Ebda to leverage our unique expertise and the substantial benefits we offer investors. Together, we aim to enhance the tourism and hospitality sectors, aligning with the Kingdom’s objective of attracting 100 million visitors by 2030. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests and delivering an unmatched hospitality experience.”

Construction of the Gamra project commenced in September 2023, setting the stage for Gamra’s inauguration in the first half of 2025.

Sinan Al Saady, Ebda Board Member, said, “We are delighted to forge a strategic partnership with ASFAR. Our shared vision underscores the importance of harnessing untapped potential to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s tourism ecosystem and transform Al Baha into a premier entertainment destination. With its scenic beauty, vast tourism opportunities, and unique historical and archaeological sites, Al Baha is poised to become a leading regional destination.”

This new alliance will pave the way for developing tourism ventures that meet global standards, encompassing retail, hospitality, dining, and adventure tourism. Al Baha’s distinct natural beauty, including its diverse flora, majestic mountains, and temperate climate, makes it an enticing destination for both domestic and international tourists.

Following a recent cooperation agreement with the Al Baha Municipality during Cityscape Global in Riyadh, ASFAR’s announcement reinforces its commitment to realizing world-class tourism initiatives.