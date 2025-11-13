Dubai, UAE – ASB Capital[1], a purpose-driven asset and wealth management firm with assets under management (AUM) of USD 6 billion, has been appointed by Alinma Bank as Joint Lead Manager for its USD 500 million Tier 2 Sukuk issuance, alongside Alinma Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, DBS Bank, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities and Standard Chartered Bank, amid notable activity in the issuance of debt instruments from Saudi banks. The mandate, coming on the heels of Gateway Gulf in Bahrain, reinforces ASB Capital’s leadership in delivering innovative Sukuk solutions and deepening its influence across regional capital markets.

Since its establishment in 2024, ASB Capital has expanded its assets under management to USD 6 billion and played a leading role in several notable capital markets transactions across the region. These include serving as Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner for Bapco Energies’ USD 1 billion Sukuk, advising on Al Salam Bank’s USD 450 million AT1 issuance, and supporting Solidarity Bahrain’s USD 114 million Tier 2 capital instrument. Most recently, the firm acted as Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner on Kuwait International Bank’s USD 300 million Sustainable Tier 2 Sukuk. In addition to its track record in the debt capital market space, ASB Capital has successfully executed several M&A advisory mandates during the year spanning various industries including insurance, real estate and banking.

Commenting on the appointment, Rafik Nayed, Managing Director of ASB Capital, said: “This mandate builds on a strong pipeline of capital markets activity across the Gulf. We continue to see sustained appetite for Sukuk, as issuers look to optimize capital structures and diversify long-term funding sources, while investors focus on resilient, well-structured opportunities backed by strong fundamentals. The depth and maturity of the regional market is creating space for more sophisticated instruments and wider participation. ASB Capital will remain at the forefront of enabling this growth by supporting clients throughout issuance, execution, and investor engagement.”

About ASB Capital Limited

ASB Capital is a purpose-driven asset management firm dedicated to providing bespoke wealth solutions for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), family offices, corporations, and institutional clients. With a foundation rooted in Al Salam Bank’s legacy, ASB Capital offers a range of services across public and private markets, investment banking, and placement services. Licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm is committed to delivering performance-driven financial solutions that drive sustainable growth and create long-term value.

For media inquiries, please contact: ASBC_PR@houbaracomms.com

[1] ASB Capital Limited is regulated by the DFSA. This publication is not directed by ASB Capital Limited at any person who is not a Professional Client or Market Counterparty and is subject to the offering documents of the Fund in their entirety.